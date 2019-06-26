Simmons Bank Named to Forbes Best-In-State Banks List in Arkansas and Tennessee

/EIN News/ -- PINE BLUFF, Arkansas, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons Bank has been named a 2019 “Best-In-State Bank” in Arkansas and Tennessee by Forbes, ranking second and third respectively. The recognition is determined by an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. citizens.





“We are honored by this vote of confidence from Forbes and our customers,” said Marty Casteel, chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank. “Simmons has served our communities as a trusted financial advisor for more than 100 years, and we’re proud of awards that build on that legacy.”

Survey participants were asked to rate all banks where they had previously had a checking or savings account. Scores were based on participants’ overall recommendations and general satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions that included Trust, Terms and Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services and Financial Advice.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began as a community bank in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily to approximately $17.6 billion in assets (as of April 12, 2019) and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. For more information, visit http://www.simmonsbank.com/.

