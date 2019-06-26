There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,584 in the last 365 days.

Global Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market to 2026: Focus on Cranial Flap Fixation, CMF Distraction, TMJ Replacement, Thoracic Fixation, Bone Graft Substitute

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market Analysis by Product (Cranial Flap Fixation, CMF Distraction, TMJ Replacement, Thoracic Fixation, Bone Graft Substitute), By Material, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global craniomaxillofacial devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2026 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Increasing incidence of facial fractures and demand for minimally invasive surgery for facial reconstruction are expected to drive the demand for Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices. Faster recovery, minimal incision to the body, and reduced complications associated with minimally invasive reconstructive surgeries are anticipated to contribute to the growth.

The introduction of technologically advanced procedures, such as robotic arm assisted CMF surgery and bioabsorbable implants for cranial fixation are expected to drive the demand for CMF devices. The advancement such as amplified use of virtual plating technology and development of cost effective thoracic fixation devices are attributed to the rising demand.

The market is competitive in nature as the manufacturers are involved in new product developments to increase their market penetration. Also, the companies are entering into collaborations and research alliance with other market players to increase their product portfolio. Various software and virtual three-dimensional (3D) technologies are adopted by companies to gain competitive edge. For instance, the introduction of technologically advanced 3D printing allows manufacturers to integrate materials from both facial and cranial reconstruction is expected to gain popularity in the forthcoming years.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

  • CMF plate and screw fixation led the product segment in 2018, owing to increasing number of CMF trauma and reconstruction procedures which are non-elective
  • Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) replacement product segment expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period
  • Metallic implants held the largest revenue share owing to the advantage associated with the device such as less corrosive nature and ability to provide rigid support to the fixators
  • CMF devices find the largest application in neurosurgery owing to, increasing CMF procedures in oncology and neurovascular surgeries
  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to register rapid growth in the forthcoming years owing to, the presence of high unmet needs coupled with increasing patient awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure
  • Three-dimensional printing allow integration of new material for reconstruction and cranial surgery, this attracts more manufacturers to make R&D investments for the development of advanced products
  • Key players operating in the craniomaxillofacial devices market include Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Medtronic Inc., and Zimmer-Biomet Inc. which make the entry for small organizations difficult
  • Moreover, stringent norms for product approval and post-approval performance monitoring regulated by authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the American Academy of implant may act as a threat for new participants

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Information procurement
1.4 Information or Data Analysis
1.5 Market Formulation & Validation
1.6 Model Details

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Segment Outlook
2.3 Competitive Insights

Chapter 3 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 User Perspective Analysis
3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis
3.4 List of Key End Users
3.5 Regulatory Framework
3.6 Market Dynamics
3.6.1 Market driver analysis
3.6.1.1 Increasing incidence of sports and facial fractures
3.6.1.2 Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries
3.6.1.3 Technological advancement for the craniomaxillofacial device
3.6.2 Market restrain analysis
3.6.2.1 Lack of reimbursement policies
3.6.3 Industry challenges
3.6.3.1 Increasing competetion
3.7 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices: Market Analysis Tools
3.7.1 Industry analysis - Porter's
3.7.2 PESTLE analysis
3.7.3 Major deals and strategic alliances

Chapter 4 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)
4.1 Definition and Scope
4.2 Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026
4.3 Segment Dashboard
4.4 Global Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market, by Product, 2014 to 2026
4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026
4.5.1 Cranial Flap Fixation
4.5.2 CMF distraction
4.5.3 Temporomandibular joint replacement
4.5.4 Thoracic Fixation
4.5.5 Bone Graft Substitute market
4.5.6 MF Plate and Screw Fixation

Chapter 5 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By Material, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)
5.1 Definition and Scope
5.2 Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026
5.3 Segment Dashboard
5.4 Global Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market, by Product, 2015 to 2026
5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026
5.5.1 Metal
5.5.2 Bioabsorbable material
5.5.3 Ceramics

Chapter 6 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)
6.1 Definition and Scope
6.2 Application Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026
6.3 Segment Dashboard
6.4 Global Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market, by Product, 2015 to 2026
6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026
6.5.1 Neurosurgery & ENT
6.5.2 Orthognathic and Dental Surgery
6.5.3 Plastic surgery

Chapter 7 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market: Cross Segment Analysis, Product by Application, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)
7.1 Cranial Flap Fixation Market by Application, 2018 & 2026
7.2 CMF Diffraction Market by Application, 2018 & 2026
7.3 Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Market by Application, 2018 & 2026
7.4 Thoracic Fixation Market by Application, 2018 & 2026
7.5 Bone Graft Substitutes Market by Application, 2018 & 2026
7.6 MF Plate and Screw Fixation Market by Application, 2018 & 2026

Chapter 8 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, Material and Application, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)
8.1 Definition & Scope
8.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026
8.3 Regional Market Dashboard
8.4 Regional Market Snapshot
8.5 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

Chapter 9 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices Market - Competitive Analysis
9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
9.1.1 Market Participation Categorization
9.1.2 Ansoff matrix
9.1.3 Heat map analysis
9.2 Company Categorization
9.2.1 Innovators
9.2.2 Market Leaders
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners
9.3.2 Key customers
9.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018
9.4 Public Companies
9.4.1 Company market position analysis
9.4.2 Company Market Share, by region
9.4.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
9.4.3.1 Market Differentiators
9.5 Private Companies
9.5.1 List of key emerging companies
9.5.3 Regional network map
9.5.4 Company market position analysis
9.6 Supplier Ranking
9.7 Company Profiles

  • Stryker Corporation
  • Medtronic
  • KLS Martin
  • Medartis AG
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • W.L. Gore and Associates
  • TMJ Concepts
  • Integra Lifesciences Corporation
  • OsteoMed
  • Aesculap Implant System LLp
  • Zimmer Biomet Inc.

