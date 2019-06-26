Global Hepatocellular Cancer (HCC) Disease Coverage Report 2019 - Incident Cases of HCC are Expected to Increase by Almost 30% During 2018-2038
Malignant tumors of the liver are primarily adenocarcinomas, with two major cell types: hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and cholangiocarcinoma. Liver cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths, and HCC accounts for 85% of all primary liver cancers. It occurs mainly due to hepatitis C infection, and to a lesser extent hepatitis B and alcohol. While surgical resection and liver transplantation are potentially curative therapies for early-stage HCC, the majority of diagnoses take place at a disease stage that is too advanced for these treatments.
Market Snapshot
- New drug launches in both the first- and second-line settings will expand the previously stagnant HCC market
- Nexavar dominates the systemic therapy landscape across all treatment settings
- Incident cases of HCC are expected to increase by almost 30% during 2018-38
- Bayer and Amgen dominate the HCC market with the only approved targeted therapies
- Targeted therapies for second-line treatment constitute the largest proportion of the HCC pipeline
Key Topics Covered
FORECAST: HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) (Published on 24 July 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Market Overview And Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Cabometyx (Cabozantinib)
Cyramza (Ramucirumab)
Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)
Lenvima (Lenvatinib)
Nexavar (Sorafenib)
Opdivo (Nivolumab)
Stivarga (Regorafenib)
Primary Research Methodology
TREATMENT: HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) (Published on 20 June 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
Unmet Needs In Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Future Treatment Trends
EPIDEMIOLOGY: HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) (Published on 20 February 2019)
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) (Published on 24 July 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Product Overview
Product Profile: Nexavar
Product Profile: Stivarga
PIPELINE: HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) (Published on 24 July 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Comparator Therapy
Recently Discontinued Drugs
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Adi-Peg 20
Product Profile (Late Stage): Cabometyx
Product Profile (Late Stage): Cyramza
Product Profile (Late Stage): Keytruda
Product Profile (Late Stage): Lenvima
Product Profile (Late Stage): Opdivo
