Colby Management Names Marcy Cowan as Branch President

/EIN News/ -- Sun City, Arizona, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colby Management, an Associa company, has recently named Marcy Cowan as the new branch president.



Ms. Cowan has more than 20 years of community management experience and has been a valued team member of Colby Management since 1998. She has held several positions, including community manager, community advisor, and director. As the new president, Ms. Cowan will focus on client growth and retention, operations, and employee education and training initiatives.



Colby Management has established an industry-leading reputation of providing quality accounting and management services to communities across the valley, including condominiums, single-family homes, co-operatives, homeowner associations, and townhouses. Colby Management's highly trained accounting experts and accredited community managers have an immeasurable understanding of the individual needs of residents and varying types of communities.



“Marcy has vast industry experience, specializes in customer service, strongly believes in a positive work environment, and most importantly, fully supports meeting the needs of every client,” stated Steve McKinley, Associa senior vice president – central region. “We are excited to see where her leadership takes the branch and the communities we serve.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



