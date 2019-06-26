Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Fraser Institute’s annual ranking of British Columbia secondary schools coming Thursday, June 27

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, June 27, the Fraser Institute will release its annual Report Card on British Columbia’s Secondary Schools, the go-to source for measuring school improvement.



/EIN News/ -- The Report Card provides parents with information they can’t easily get anywhere else by showing which B.C. public and independent secondary schools have improved or fallen behind, based on seven performance indicators derived from provincewide test results.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, June 27 at 5:00 a.m. (Pacific).

The complete results for all 251 secondary schools will also be available at www.compareschoolrankings.org .

