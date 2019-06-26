ClinCapture Showcases New Reporting Tool at DIA (Drug Information Association) 2019

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClinCapture, Inc. showcases Captivate’s new advanced reporting & analytics tool, as part of its eClinical suite, at DIA (Drug Information Association) Conference 2019 in San Diego, CA. The ClinCapture team will be stationed in booth #1051 at the San Diego Convention Center, where thousands of healthcare professionals will meet for four days for speaking engagements and exhibitions.



/EIN News/ -- “I am excited at the opportunity for ClinCapture to offer such a robust reporting tool while maintaining a low cost for all clinical trials,” says CEO Scott Weidley. “DIA is a great way to showcase how our new tool can help clinical researchers gain immediate clinical data insights which were not previously possible.”

ClinCapture is one of the first Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems to offer such advanced reporting features.

Advanced Reporting with BI tools provides real-time actionable data that can help teams improve organizational efficiency and resource allocation, as well as make other timely decisions to improve the outcome of their clinical trials. ClinCapture offers a suite of eClinical products: Captivate Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Medical Coding, Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA) / Patient Reported Outcomes (ePRO), Randomization / Supply Management, and eConsent, all optimized for eSource.

About ClinCapture

ClinCapture provides a powerful eClinical platform that enables sponsors and CROs to rapidly build and deploy studies, lower clinical trials costs, and streamline data capture processes. Offering a host of private cloud solutions, ClinCapture’s technologies help advance the evaluation and development of drugs, biologics, and devices that demonstrate promise for the diagnosis and/or treatment of a wide range of diseases or medical conditions.

About Drug Information Association (DIA)

DIA is a global association that mobilizes life science professionals from across all areas of expertise to engage with patients, peers, and thought leaders in a neutral environment on the issues of today and the possibilities for tomorrow.

Contact: Alexia Chalita

Email: marketing@clincapture.com

Website: clincapture.com



