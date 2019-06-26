Global Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market to Reach $620.3 Million by 2025 at 6.3% CAGR: AMR

Increase in demand hydrostatic fan drive system, proactive measures by government bodies on reducing emission, and untapped opportunities in African countries are expected to propel the growth of the market. The train and metro and trams segment would register the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. On the other hand, However, the market across LAMEA region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Portland, OR, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market accounted for $377.2 million in 2017 and is anticipated to garner $620.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in demand for the hydrostatic fan drive system, proactive measures by government bodies on lowering emissions, and development of new technologies for reducing CO 2 ­­ emission have boosted the growth of the market. However, high initial & maintenance cost and adoption of electric vehicle hamper the market growth. On the contrary, untapped opportunities in African countries and technological advancements in hydraulic system for lowing CO 2 emission are expected to create new pathways in the future.

Download Sample PDF Brochure at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5076

The market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, pump type, component, and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, and train and metro and trams. The off-road vehicles segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more around three-fifths of the market. However, the train and metro and trams segment would register the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of pump type, the market is categorized into fixed displacement pump and variable displacement pump. The variable displacement pump segment dominated the market in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the fixed displacement pump segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the study period.

Based on component, the market divided into variable axial piston pump, fixed gear motor, engine control unit, oil cooler, and hydraulic valves & sensors. The fixed gear motor segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly half of the market. However, the hydraulic valves & sensors segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.6% through 2025.



Do Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5076

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The report includes analysis of the major market players such as JTEKT HPI, Eaton, Hydraforce Hydraulics, Parker Hannifin, Bucher Hydraulics, Rexroth Bosch, Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Danfoss, Concentric, and Casappa.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.