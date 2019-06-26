Global Combination Anti-diabetes Drugs Market 2019-2024 by Category (Oral Combinations and Insulin Combinations) & Segment (Janumet, Ryzodeg, Xultophy, and NovoMix)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Combination Anti-diabetes Drugs Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diabetes population in the world is increasing continuously. This trend is mainly due to the changing lifestyle of the majority of the population. Most of the population have unhealthy lifestyles. The change in lifestyle is due to the economic and industrial development in recent times in most of the countries.



For most of the population, sedentary lifestyles and seemingly endless fast-food options have replaced the traditional ways of work, travel, and cuisine, making way for the increase of diseases, such as diabetic. WHO projects that diabetes will be the seventh leading cause of death in 2030. In 2014, 8.5% of adults aged 18 years and older had diabetes. In 2015, diabetes was the direct cause of 1.6 million deaths and in 2012, high blood glucose was the cause of another 2.2 million deaths. It expected that this number would keep increasing shortly.



Scope of the Report



The market is segmented by category (oral combinations and insulin combinations), by segment (Janumet, Ryzodeg, Xultophy, and NovoMix), and Geography



Key Market Trends



Diabetes Patients Need More than One Drug to Control their Glycemic Level

Diabetes is considered to be a rich man disease, not only because of the cost of the drugs but also because of the number of medicines one must consume. Over the years, a large number of drug manufacturers has introduced combination drugs, thus making it more convenient for consumers.

These combination drugs have two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients, thus serving the purpose of two anti-diabetic drugs. The manufacturers have in the past started with essential oral medicines, such as Janumet and now have developed advanced insulin combinations, such as Ryzodeg and Xultophy.

Consumer preference for these drugs has increased considerably over time. The combination drugs market was valued 4.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10%, during the forecast period.

Ryzodeg is Expected to Record a CAGR of 23%

Ryzodeg is a combination of ultra-long-acting insulin degludec (basal) and rapid-acting prandial insulin aspart (bolus).

At present, consumers need to use both the basal and bolus insulin to manage their glucose levels, but Ryzodeg acts as a perfect substitute to bolus and basal insulin.

Ryzodeg serves the purpose of the two insulin's, making it more convenient for consumers. Due to its unique combination, the market for the drug is expected to grow exponentially shortly.

Ryzodeg is available in close to 18 countries, but Novo Nordisk plans to increase its marketing and sales resources to improve the availability of the drug inadvertently.

Competitive Landscape

The combination anti-diabetes drugs market is highly consolidated. Novo Nordisk market share is expected to increase because of the launch of Xultophy and Ryzodeg in many other countries.

Nov 2017: Novo Nordisk Korea has launched diabetes treatment Ryzodeg in the Korean market. Ryzodeg is the first combination insulin injection made from a 70-30 ratio of two types of insulin- insulin degludec and insulin aspart.

