NaVOBA in partnership with Shell and Lowe’s Announce the 2019 Women’s Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year
“These women have such amazing stories,” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm. “We’re so proud to celebrate how they’ve gone from serving our country in the military to overcoming challenges to become successful business owners and employers.”
This year we were honored to recognize five exceptional women. The finalists include:
Jennifer L. Luik, Decisions Oriented Inc.
Katie Bigelow, Mettle Ops
Kimberly Citizen, Applied Development, LLC.
Wendy M. Perry, Catalyst Executive Advising and Development
The recipient of the 2019 Women’s Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year award is Quiana Gainey, the original founder and Chief Executive Officer of Secure Tech 360. She took her business from a product-based company to a service drive company and has tripled the revenue within one year. The company is the first female apprenticeship program in the District of Columbia. This apprenticeship program has successfully offered more than ten full-time jobs to at risk individuals in the District. Quiana believes in the next generation, so she is an avid participant in the stem program GIRL, where she sits on the board. With over 25 years in Cyber security, Quiana volunteers her time in educating young girls.
About SecureTech360
SecureTech360 is a cybersecurity and IT consulting firm whose principals have extensive experience in Cybersecurity and Information Technology. Our team of experts bridges the gap between traditional and nontraditional networks by creating a framework to aid the understanding of "Next Generation Networks". We specialize in configuring and securing traditional and non-traditional network-based IP systems.
About the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization led by Corporate Supplier Diversity professionals. It is the mission of NaVOBA to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. NaVOBA provides a direct link between corporate America and veteran’s business enterprises, to improve business opportunities for VBEs of all sizes.
