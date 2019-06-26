Readout of the Deputy Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Yemi OSINBAJO, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

On 24 June 2019, the Deputy Secretary-General met with H. E. Mr. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Deputy Secretary-General thanked the Vice President for the visit, conveyed the Secretary-General’s greetings and expressed appreciation for the ongoing collaboration between the United Nations and Nigeria.

The Deputy Secretary-General and the Vice President exchanged views on the strengthening of the solid relations between the United Nations and Nigeria on issues ranging from sustainable development, sustaining peace, preventing crisis, addressing violent extremism and other challenges especially across the Sahel, and West Africa.



