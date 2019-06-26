German Embassy inaugurates newly equipped therapy room in learning center for impaired children

the Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy Windhoek, Mrs. Ellen Gölz, inaugurated the newly equipped therapy room of the learning center "Child Intervention and Disability Support Centers" (C.I.D.S. Center) in Suiderhof/Windhoek. The center received financial support of $ 115,188.50 (€ 6,427.93) from the micro-projects fund of the German Embassy in Windhoek last year.

The therapy room was fitted with special equipment and a soft floor covering. The children use the room on a daily basis. Through therapeutic exercises they develop their muscles and enhance their agility. The soft flooring reduces the risk of injury.

A special success story is that of a student bound to a wheelchair. By exercising and strengthening his muscles daily, he can now stand on his own and move his legs without help.

Playfully, the children can thus improve motoric skills, balance and motion. The therapeutic toys purchased for this, such as medicine balls, smaller massage balls, swings and Educo discs (non-slip discs with feet, hands and arrows) are perfect.

In addition, an interactive smartboard was procured. This helps children with limited fine motor skills to learn. Students with cerebral palsy or dyslexics especially benefit from it.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.