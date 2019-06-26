The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Spreads Calm in Orlando

On June 18, young ladies shared The Way to Happiness booklets with hundreds of Amway Center rally attendees in the city of Orlando

As impossible as it may seem to stop the violence, discrimination and divisiveness in society today, The Way to Happiness booklet offers a solution.” — Tanja Cranton, ED of TWTH Association of Tampa Bay

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the aim of keeping Orlando free from violence at the June 18th Amway Center rally in Orlando, volunteers from The Way to Happiness Association (TWTH) Tampa Bay distributed hundreds of The Way to Happiness booklets, a nonreligious moral code written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, among the 20,000 people gathered there. For several decades, TWTH volunteers have been on a mission to improve neighborhoods and reduce crime, achieving success in many countries throughout the world according to TWTH.



One example they cited: TWTH booklets were distributed to every household of one Florida neighborhood and in just one year crime fell in the once beleaguered area by over 70%. Another example given was in in Los Angeles, where, to reduce gang activity, TWTH volunteers removed graffiti from 130 buildings while passing out thousands of copies of the booklet, with a consequent drop of the murder rate to zero.



Tanja Cranton, the Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay said, “As impossible as it may seem to stop the violence, discrimination and divisiveness in society today, The Way to Happiness booklet offers a solution. It reminds people of the moral values they instinctively know to be right and provides a pathway anyone can follow, no matter what religion or political party the person holds dear. That is why we go out into our communities almost every day to share The Way to Happiness with its common sense values.”

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay with its headquarters in Clearwater is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology (http://www.scientology.tv). Open daily from 10am – 10pm. If you would like to tour or attend complimentary workshops, please call (727) 467-6961

The Way to Happiness:

The Way to Happiness booklet, written by L. Ron Hubbard, is available in 112 languages, with millions of copies distributed in 205 countries. The campaign to distribute the booklet has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. The booklet holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



