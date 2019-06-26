Global $11.5 Bn Teleradiology (Ultrasound, MRI, CT, X-ray) Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teleradiology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Ultrasound, MRI, CT, X-ray), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global teleradiology market size is estimated to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 18.4%



Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as osteoporosis and arthritis, along with growing geriatric population are expected to drive the market. According to the WHO, 9.6% of men and 18% of women are suffering from various forms of arthritis, globally. Over 82% of people suffering from osteoarthritis have difficulty in movement and around 25% are not able to perform daily activities.



In addition, legislative amendments made by various governments worldwide for diagnostic imaging services will enhance the growth of this market during the forecast period. For instance, amendments in Australia's Health Insurance Act 1973 for diagnostic imaging have enabled Medicare funding for these diagnostic imaging services since March 2008. This has allowed better access to diagnostic imaging for various conditions. North America was the major regional market in 2018 and accounted for 39.45% of the global share due to factors, such as higher amount of funding for R&D, patient awareness levels, and cancer prevalence.



The region is likely to expand further on account of favorable government initiatives for improving the healthcare facilities in rural areas and increased healthcare expenditure in this region are contributing to the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period. Rising demand for innovative and advanced medical platforms coupled with rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure supports the fastest growth in this region. In addition, presence of target population and need for improved disease diagnosis are anticipated to drive the market in APAC.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

X-ray held the largest market share in 2018 owing to its wide applications, such as in the detection of dental injuries and fractures in bones

Growing demand for bedside imaging and core diagnostics and introduction of novel technologies are expected to further boost the segment growth

CT scan is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2019 to 2026. Extensive usage, faster testing, high-resolution imaging capacity, and advent of new generation systems, such as 4D, are the factors responsible for the segment's highest CAGR

North America held the largest teleradiology market share in 2018 due to wide usage of advanced technologies and presence of key companies and established healthcare infrastructure in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to supportive government regulations for the expansion of teleradiology and quick adoption of new technologies

Some of the prominent companies are 4ways Healthcare Ltd., HealthWatch TeleDiagnostics Pvt. Ltd., RamSoft, Inc., Everlight Radiology, Virtual Radiologic, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., ONARD, Teleradiology Solutions, and Global Diagnostics

Most of these companies focus on expanding their product portfolios and entering in untapped markets, such as Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research methodology

1.1. Market segmentation & scope

1.2. Market definition

1.3. Information procurement

1.4. Information analysis

1.5. Market formulation & data visualization

1.6. Data validation & publishing



Chapter 2. Executive summary

2.1. Teleradiology Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Global Teleradiology Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.2. Regulatory Framework

3.2.1. Reimbursement framework

3.2.2. Standards & Compliances

3.3. Teleradiology Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Teleradiology Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing prevalence of target diseases

3.3.1.1.1. Increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis

3.3.1.1.2. Increasing prevalence of cancer

3.3.1.1.3. Rising prevalence of other diseases

3.3.1.2. Introduction of technologically advanced diagnostics

3.3.1.3. Growing base of geriatric population

3.3.1.4. Favorable regulatory initiatives

3.3.1.4.1. Implementation of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)

3.3.1.4.2. Other drivers

3.3.2. Teleradiology Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Lack of skilled professionals

3.3.2.2. Lack of security for data imaging

3.4. Global Teleradiology Market Analysis Tool

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. Teleradiology Market - SWOT by PEST Analysis

3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.4.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.4.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.4.3.3. Licensing & Partnership

3.4.3.4. Technology Collaborations

3.4.3.5. Strategic Divestments Company market share analysis



Chapter 4. Global Teleradiology Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

4.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

4.3. Vendor Landscape

4.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2. Key company market share analysis, 2018

4.4. Public Companies

4.4.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

4.4.2. Company Market Share

4.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.4.4. Market Differentiators

4.5. Private Companies

4.5.1. List of key emerging companies

4.5.2. Regional network map

4.5.3. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)



Chapter 5. Global Teleradiology Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition & Scope

5.2. Product market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3. Global Teleradiology Market, by Product, 2014 to 2026

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026 for the following:

5.4.1. X-ray market

5.4.2. Ultrasound

5.4.3. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.4.4. Computed Tomography (CT)

5.4.5. Nuclear Imaging



Chapter 6. Global Teleradiology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product

6.1. Global Teleradiology Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2. Global Teleradiology Market: Leading Players, 2018

6.3. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Strategy Framework

7.2. Company Profiles



Virtual Radiologic (vRad)

Agfa-Gevaert Group

ONRAD, Inc.

Global Diagnostics

Everlight Radiology

Cybernet Medical Corporation

4ways Healthcare Ltd.

RamSoft, Inc.

USARAD Holdings, Inc.

HealthWatch TeleDiagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

