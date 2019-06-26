Global Herbicides, GM Weed Control Technologies, Markets 2019: New Active Ingredients, R&D Pipelines, New Products, Recent Developments

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Herbicides and Weed Control 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A Comprehensive Review to Inform and Update All Those Interested in Herbicides, GM Weed Control Technologies, Markets and Players

Herbicides account for the largest share of sales of crop protection chemicals. One herbicide, glyphosate, is by far the biggest selling of all categories, with annual sales worth more than $5 billion. Since the introduction of GM glyphosate tolerant crops in the mid-1990s, weed control in major field crops has become increasingly integrated in terms of the use of chemical, genetic and agronomic technologies. Fully utilising these options hasbeen necessary because of the issue of weed resistance, the increasingly stringent regulation of existing active ingredients and the absence of new modes of action.

Weeds are classified mainly on the basis of leaf shape (grass or broadleaf), on their life-cycle and on their climate or seasonal preference.

Herbicides are classified in a number of ways: by their chemical family (e.g. sulfonylureas); mode of action (e.g. plant enzyme inhibited); differential effect on crops and weeds (selective or non-selective); movement in plants and action in soil (contact, systemic, residual); and time of application relative to appearance of weed (pre- or post-emergence).

Herbicides account for the largest share of sales of crop protection chemicals.

This unique report focuses on new herbicide active ingredients, developments in herbicide tolerant crops and issues across the whole weed control sector.

You will be informed about new active ingredients, R&D pipelines, new products, recent developments in herbicide resistant weeds, herbicide tolerant crops, and the activities of herbicide discovery companies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r97eqy



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Agrochemicals and Fertilizers



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.