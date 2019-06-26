Nielsen: TEN Spring Water Rises to Become #3 Top-Selling Alkaline Water

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium alkaline water brand TEN Spring Water has moved into the number 3 position in sales volume in the U.S. according to Nielsen data (Total U.S. Food - Value Add Water). The data examines alkaline water brands in the booming Enhanced Water category and is representative of the previous 52 weeks ending May 18, 2019.



In addition to moving forward into the #3 spot, TEN Spring Water’s 1 gallon bottle is also now the #7 biggest-selling single SKU in the category.

“Since we launched the brand 6 years ago it has been a goal to be among the top three brands of high pH water,” said TEN founder Jose Fernandez. “We are thrilled to achieve this position in such a short period of time, it speaks to the widespread appeal of the brand among customers who demand their water be a perfect TEN in terms of quality.”

TEN Spring Water continues to land shelf positions at the major supermarket retailers. The brand currently has widespread retail availability at marquee grocery chains including Publix, Wegmans, Food Lion, Brookshires, The Fresh Market, Food City, Ingles, Whole Foods and more. TEN offers a premium, high-quality product to consumers with its BPA free, PET recyclable bottles and the highest pH available among bottled waters with a stable pH of 10.

TEN Spring Water is naturally filtered in the foothills of the Great Appalachian Valley, in underwater caves deep below the earth’s surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquifers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities or pollution.

In addition to being sold in thousands of supermarkets, TEN is also available online at Amazon.com, Luckyvitamins.com and Walmart.com.

To learn more, visit www.tenspringwater.com .

About TEN Water

TEN Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is bottled at the source from pure, natural springs, unlike many bottled waters that are sourced from municipal sources. TEN Spring Water is available in half-liter bottles, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs and half-liter six packs at supermarkets and specialty markets throughout the United States and the Caribbean, and online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com. For more information about TEN Spring Water, visit www.tenspringwater.com .

Contact:

George Sandrini

Phone Number: +1 678-438-9341

Email: george@tenspringwater.com



