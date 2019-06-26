World Anti-Drone Market to 2026: Market is Expected to Reach $4.5 Billion - Organizational Challenges to Regulatory Enforcement and Compliance

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mitigation Type, By Defense Type (Detection & Disruption, Detection), By End Use (Military & Defense, Commercial), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-drone market size is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 29.9% from 2019 to 2026



The industry is rapidly growing due to rising concerns over the potential security threats from unauthorized aircrafts systems among both the civilian and military sectors. Increasing number of security violation incidents by such unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), coupled with the rise in terrorism and illegal activities, has majorly driven the market over the last few years.



There has been a sharp rise in the adoption of UAVs for professional and leisure applications, which has resulted in the increasing concerns regarding aerial attacks among public and government. Such threats have contributed significantly towards the evolution of counter-drone measures. Several public safety departments as well as commercial establishments across the globe are increasingly deploying anti-drone systems in order to address the growing need for security.



UAVs are increasingly used for various illicit and undercover activities, such as smuggling contraband and spying. Although several prototypes have been developed to counter one UAV at a time, prominent manufacturers in the market are focusing on developing advanced solutions to counter simultaneous threats from multiple aircraft systems.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

There have been numerous instances of drones being used for illicit activities over the past years. Their detection and mitigation become critical concerns due to their small size and footprint

Military and defense is anticipated to emerge as the dominating end use sector over the next few years. Rise in the use of UAVs for smuggling and border trespassing, along with increasing R&D activities by defense prime contractors, has fuelled the segment growth over the past few years

Innovative technologies such as radar and acoustic-based detection are increasingly implemented for the identification and classification of small unmanned aerial vehicles that are invisible to the naked eye

Significant investments have been made in the development of safer and effective anti-drone technologies by major venture capital firms

The Anti-drone market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing government expenditure on the expansion of the aerospace and defense infrastructure, especially in the emerging economies.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Information Procurement

1.2. Information Analysis & Data Analysis Models

1.3. List of Data Sources

1.4. Research Scope & Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2026



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2014 - 2026

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Rising usage of drones in illicit activities

3.4.1.2. Increase in drone sightings and close encounters with aircraft

3.4.1.3. Growth in drone-based terrorist activities

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Organizational challenges to regulatory enforcement and compliance

3.5. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. PEST Analysis

3.6.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. Key Company Product Analysis, 2017



Chapter 4. Mitigation Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.2. Mitigation Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Destructive System

4.3.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Destructive anti-drone system market size estimates & forecasts and trend analysis, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Destructive anti-drone system movement analysis & market share, 2018 & 2026

4.3.4. Laser system

4.3.5. Missile effector

4.3.6. Electronic countermeasure

4.4. Non-destructive System



Chapter 5. Defense Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.2. Defense Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Drone Detection & Disruption Systems

5.4. Drone Detection Systems



Chapter 6. End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.2. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Military & Defense

6.4. Commercial

6.5. Government

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

7.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Advanced Radar Technologies S.A.

Airbus Group SE

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Dedrone

DeTect, Inc.

Droneshield LLC

Enterprise Control Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

Liteye Systems, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Orelia

Prime Consulting & Technologies

Raytheon Company

Saab Ab

Selex Es Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

