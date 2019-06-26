Discover the latest innovation and experimentation in pilot training at the Military Flight Training 2019 Conference

Military Flight Training 2019

SMi reports: Senior military officials from the Swedish Air Force and Italian Navy will be presenting at Military Flight Training 2019 Conference in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 8th annual Military Flight Training conference , taking place in London on the 9th-10th October 2019, will comprehensively cover the latest updates on rotary-wing, fast-jet, fixed-wing and ground crew training. As well as the use of immersive technologies, synthetic and live training for enhanced flight training capabilities. Delegates will hear updates from international training schools, leading OEMs and senior military officials who will be presenting at the two-day event.For those interested in attending, the £300 early bird is expiring soon on Friday 28th June. Register online at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/einpr5 ‘Innovation and experimentation in flight training’ will be a key theme discussed at this year’s conference, presented by two senior military officials from the Swedish Air Force and Italian Navy, who will present national approaches to pilot development, testing and evaluation:Major Michael Rosenqvist, Project Manager, Military Flying Training System MFTS, Swedish Air Force will present ‘Military Flight Training System: New Developments and Future Plans for Developing Capable Fighter Pilots’. The presentation will cover:• Updates on the Military Flight Training System: Early results and lessons from the project• Enabling effective training for specific Swedish air operations: Operating in the contested Baltic air-space• Preparing pilots for the Gripen 39E, new methods of training and simulation for the platform• Synthetic training for the Gripen’s electronic warfare capabilities• Future outlook for the MFTSCommander Andrea Pingitore, Experimental Test Pilot, Italian Navy will present ‘Testing and Evaluating Pilot Performance for Maritime Flight Operations’. The presentation will cover:• Building effective models for pilot test and evaluationBringing a human factors approach to flight trainingData analysis in support of effective training and developmentThe brochure with the two-day programme and past attendee list can be found on the event website at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/einpr5 9th – 10th OctoberLondon, UKSponsors: Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH and Leonardo---- END ----For exhibition and sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact Alan Lam on +44 (0) 20 7827 6112 or email alam@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



