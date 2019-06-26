Green Building Materials: Worldwide Market Projections to 2024 - Insulation Accounts for the Largest Market Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Building Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global green building materials market reached a value of US$ 223.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 432.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2024.



The green building materials market is currently being catalysed by a growing demand for structures with low greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the reduced operational and maintenance costs provided by the construction of new green buildings due to less energy consumption is further stimulating the demand for these materials.



Over the past few years, Green Building Materials have been widely utilized in various construction activities as they reduce environmental impact associated with installation, transportation, fabrication, processing, disposal and recycling of building materials.



Additionally, the rising adoption of green buildings due to the increasing awareness pertaining to the health and environment hazards of carbon emission has resulted in fostering the growth of the market worldwide. Moreover, the favourable policies and initiatives offered by various governments, particularly in the developed nations, to encourage green construction is further giving impetus to the market.



Market Summary



On the basis of application, insulation accounts for the largest market share followed by roofing, framing, interior finishing, exterior siding and others.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is the leading market, holding the majority of the market share.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Alumasc Group Plc, Bauder Limited, Binderholz GmbH, CertainTeed Corporation, RedBuilt, LLC, PPG Industries, DuPont, Forbo International SA, Interface Inc., Kingspan Group plc, Lafarge, BASF SE, Owens Corning and National Fiber.



Study Coverage



This report provides a deep insight into the global green building materials market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global green building materials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global green building materials market?

What are the major application segments in the global green building materials market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global green building materials market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global green building materials market?

What is the structure of the global green building materials market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global green building materials market?

How are green building materials manufactured?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Green Building Materials Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Margin Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.3 Manufacturing

5.8.4 Marketing

5.8.5 Distribution

5.8.6 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Insulation

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Roofing

6.3 Framing

6.4 Interior Finishing

6.5 Exterior Siding

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 Europe

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 North America

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 Middle East and Africa

7.5 Latin America



8 Green Building Materials Manufacturing Process

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Raw Material Requirements

8.3 Manufacturing Process

8.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players

9.3.1 Alumasc Group PLC

9.3.2 Bauder Limited

9.3.3 Binderholz GmbH

9.3.4 CertainTeed Corporation

9.3.5 RedBuilt, LLC

9.3.6 PPG Industries

9.3.7 DuPont

9.3.8 Forbo International S.A.

9.3.9 Interface Inc.

9.3.10 Kingspan Group PLC

9.3.11 Lafarge

9.3.12 BASF SE

9.3.13 Owens Corning

9.3.14 National Fiber



