Kay Properties Real Estate Offering Goes Full Cycle on Behalf of Investors

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties and Investments today announced that one of their joint venture private placement real estate offerings has gone full cycle. The offering consisted of an opportunity to participate in an Absolute Triple Net Leased (NNN) hospital in the Kansas City Metro Area.



The offering generated a 22.27% Return on Investment (ROI)* in approximately 1 year and was made available to accredited investors under Regulation D Rule 506(c) at 25k minimum investments.

Dwight Kay, CEO and Founder of Kay Properties commented, “We are extremely pleased with the opportunity to provide these returns for our investors in such a short time period and look forward to continuing to provide future real estate investments for those in 1031 exchanges as well as direct cash investors.”

Contact Kay Properties and Investments at: (855) 466-5927, info@kpi1031.com, or www.kpi1031.com

* Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment.

*The Return on Investment (ROI) represents the ratio of total sales proceeds and distributions through the life of the asset over the total initial equity invested, net of fees. The ROI represents a return to an individual investor. No representation is made that any investment will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those achieved in the past or that losses will not be incurred.

About Kay Properties and Investments, LLC:

Kay Properties and Investments, LLC is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm with offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, New York City and Washington DC. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 114 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $9 Billion of DST real estate. Our clients have the ability to participate in private, exclusively available, DST properties as well as those presented to the wider DST marketplace; with the exception of those that fail our due-diligence process. To learn more about Kay Properties please visit: www.kpi1031.com

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior investing. This material contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Kay Properties and Investments, LLC, WealthForge Securities, LLC and their representatives do not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice.

There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.



