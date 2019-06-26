THE WASHINGTON POST NAMES THOMPSON CREEK WINDOW COMPANY A 2019 TOP WASHINGTON-AREA WORKPLACE

Of 150 companies selected, Thompson Creek ranks third among mid-sized employers and first in the Home Improvement / Home Remodeling industry.

Thompson Creek Window Company, a family-owned window and home improvement products manufacturing and installation company, has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2019 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area for the second consecutive year. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s list honors more than 150 companies including government contractors, law firms, nonprofits, schools, and businesses. Thompson Creek ranked third among all mid-sized employers and top in the Home Improvement / Home Remodeling industry.

“Now in its sixth year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to reflect companies in the region that cultivate a connection with their workforce,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “It’s clear from the survey that these organizations share a commitment to providing support and an environment that makes employees feel valued and respected.”



“The construction industry is highly competitive and we strive for premier quality in everything we do,” Thompson Creek President and CEO Rick Wuest said. “This includes creating a stellar workplace. We’re deeply honored that our employees view Thompson Creek so favorably for the second year in a row! Our employees are our most important asset and the most valuable contribution to our brand.”

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 20 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year’s honorees, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2019/business/top-workplaces/.

About Thompson Creek Window Company

Headquartered in Lanham, Maryland, Thompson Creek Window Company is a family-owned manufacturer and installer of energy-efficient home improvement replacement products. Founded in 1980, the Company has evolved into a leading exterior home improvement manufacturing and contracting company in the United States. Employing a staff of more than 400, Thompson Creek designs, builds and installs top-quality replacement windows and doors, vinyl siding, roofing and a clog-free gutter system to create homeowners proud to show off their homes.



About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.





