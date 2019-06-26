DON RAINES APPOINTED CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER OF ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

/EIN News/ --

Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies, announced today that Don Raines has been named Chief Growth Officer for Alion. In this role, Don will be responsible for the strategic initiatives and business development functions across the company.

“Don brings more than 30 years of business development, operational leadership, acquisition, program management and national security planning for defense and intelligence agencies to Alion,” said Steve Schorer, Chairman and CEO of Alion. “In his previous role as Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development and Capture for MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), Don led the organization responsible for strategic business development, capture and proposal efforts and worked closely with the senior leadership team to meet aggressive strategic business objectives. He drove growth across MacB’s markets and we look forward to him continuing this effort for Alion. We expect great things from Don in this role.”

Prior to joining MacB, Don was Executive Director, Business Development, for ManTech Mission, Cyber and Intelligence Solutions (MCIS). In his role at ManTech, Don was directly responsible for the business success of two of the largest business units – the Security & Mission Assurance Business Unit and the Cyber, Intel & Systems Engineering Business Unit – with combined annual revenues of over $300M and a multi-year pipeline of opportunities over $10B. He was responsible for all aspects of business development from opportunity identification, pipeline management, gate reviews, proposal preparation, to contract award/transition planning.

Before joining ManTech, Don was President of RIIT Solutions, LLC. At RIIT Solutions, he developed subcontractor relationships with major defense contractors to capture new business at DARPA and the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Agency (IARPA). He also assisted the government with the execution of over $1B in Special Access programs for beyond state of the art technology and advised Program Managers that resulted in Secretary of Defense-level approval to conduct CONUS and OCONUS technology demonstrations.

Don retired from the United States Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel where he spent more than half of his career supporting the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). He holds a bachelor of science degree from the United States Air Force Academy and a master of business administration from Chapman University. Don received several dozen military decorations and was awarded the NRO Director’s Circle Award and the NRO Superior Service Medal.



ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation’s most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

