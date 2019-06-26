The World Market for Blood Gas Monitoring Systems (2018-2023) by Product Type, Country and Region
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Gas Monitoring Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the markets for POC and laboratory blood gas analyzers, arterial blood gas sampling kits, pulse oximeters, and capnography/end-tidal CO2 monitoring products for the US, the five major EU markets, Japan, and rest of world markets.
The combined global market for blood gas monitoring products totaled approximately $3.6bn in 2018. Total sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1%, reaching an estimated $4.9bn in 2023. Pulse oximeters and POC blood gas analyzers combined accounted for more than 85% of the total market, with $3.1bn. Five companies account for more than 80% of the total market: Medtronic, Masimo, Abbott, Radiometer, and Siemens.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Exhibit ES-1: Blood gas monitoring systems, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23
Exhibit ES-2: Blood gas monitoring systems, combined market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23
Blood Gas Monitoring Products
Point-of-care blood gas analyzers
Selected products
Laboratory blood gas analyzers
Selected products
Arterial blood gas sampling kits
Selected products
Pulse oximeters
Selected products
Capnography/end-tidal carbon dioxide monitoring products
Selected products
Emerging technologies
Bibliography
Exhibit 1-1: Abbott Laboratories' i-STAT Alinity POC blood gas analyzer
Exhibit 1-2: Siemens Healthineers' RAPIDPoint 500 POC blood gas analyzer
Exhibit 1-3: Radiometer's ABL80 Flex POC blood gas analyzer
Exhibit 1-4: Siemens Healthineers' RAPIDLab 1200 laboratory blood gas analyzer
Exhibit 1-5: Radiometer's ABL800 FLEX laboratory blood gas analyzer
Exhibit 1-6: Roche Diagnostics' cobas b 221 laboratory blood gas analyzer
Exhibit 1-7: Smiths Medical's Portex Pro-Vent Plus ABG sampling kit
Exhibit 1-8: Vyaire Medical's AirLife ABG sampling kit
Exhibit 1-9: Radiometer's safePICO ABG sampling kit
Exhibit 1-10: Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies' Nellcor pulse oximetry system with OxiMax technology.
Exhibit 1-11: Masimo's Rainbow SET pulse oximetry system
Exhibit 1-12: Philips Healthcare's GO2 pulse oximetry system
Exhibit 1-13: Nonin Medical's NoninConnect Elite 3240 wireless pulse oximetry system
Exhibit 1-14: Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies' Microstream capnography system
Exhibit 1-15: Nonin Medical's RespSense II capnography system
Exhibit 1-16: Masimo's NomoLine capnography system
Exhibit 1-17: imec's disposable health patch
Blood Gas Monitoring Systems Market
Point-of-care blood gas analyzers market forecast
Competitive analysis
Laboratory blood gas analyzers market forecast
Competitive analysis
Arterial blood gas sampling kits market forecast
Competitive analysis
Pulse oximeters market forecast
Competitive analysis
Capnography products market forecast
Competitive analysis
Combined market forecast
US market
5EU market
Japan market
RoW market
Bibliography
Exhibit 2-1: Point-of-care blood gas analyzers, market forecast ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 2-2: Abbott Laboratories, revenues by segment, 2018
Exhibit 2-3: Siemens, revenues by segment, 2018
Exhibit 2-4: Danaher, revenues by segment, 2018
Exhibit 2-5: Point-of-care blood gas analyzers market, share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 2-6: Laboratory blood gas analyzers, market forecast ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 2-7: Roche, revenues by segment, 2018
Exhibit 2-8: Laboratory blood gas analyzers market, share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 2-9: Arterial blood gas sampling kits, market forecast ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 2-10: Smiths Group, revenues by segment, 2018
Exhibit 2-11: Arterial blood gas sampling kits market, share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 2-12: Pulse oximeters, market forecast ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 2-13: Medtronic, revenues by segment, 2018
Exhibit 2-14: Masimo, revenues by segment, 2018
Exhibit 2-15: Philips, revenues by segment, 2018
Exhibit 2-16: Pulse oximeters market, share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 2-17: Capnography/end-tidal carbon dioxide monitoring products, market forecast ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 2-18: Capnography/end-tidal carbon dioxide monitoring products market, share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 2-19: Blood gas monitoring systems, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23
Exhibit 2-20: Blood gas monitoring systems, combined market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23
Appendix: Company Listing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bbrjt0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Cardiovascular Devices, Patient Monitoring Equipment
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.