The World Market for Blood Gas Monitoring Systems (2018-2023) by Product Type, Country and Region

This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the markets for POC and laboratory blood gas analyzers, arterial blood gas sampling kits, pulse oximeters, and capnography/end-tidal CO2 monitoring products for the US, the five major EU markets, Japan, and rest of world markets.



The combined global market for blood gas monitoring products totaled approximately $3.6bn in 2018. Total sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1%, reaching an estimated $4.9bn in 2023. Pulse oximeters and POC blood gas analyzers combined accounted for more than 85% of the total market, with $3.1bn. Five companies account for more than 80% of the total market: Medtronic, Masimo, Abbott, Radiometer, and Siemens.



Exhibit 2-1: Point-of-care blood gas analyzers, market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-2: Abbott Laboratories, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-3: Siemens, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-4: Danaher, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-5: Point-of-care blood gas analyzers market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-6: Laboratory blood gas analyzers, market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-7: Roche, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-8: Laboratory blood gas analyzers market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-9: Arterial blood gas sampling kits, market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-10: Smiths Group, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-11: Arterial blood gas sampling kits market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-12: Pulse oximeters, market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-13: Medtronic, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-14: Masimo, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-15: Philips, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-16: Pulse oximeters market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-17: Capnography/end-tidal carbon dioxide monitoring products, market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-18: Capnography/end-tidal carbon dioxide monitoring products market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-19: Blood gas monitoring systems, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23

Exhibit 2-20: Blood gas monitoring systems, combined market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23



