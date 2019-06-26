Food-Grade Gases: Global Market Developments & Projections to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food-Grade Gases Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Food-Grade Gases Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include a rising number of new food & beverage product developments, increasing demand for developing economies and recent technological developments in processing and packaging.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors. Moreover, Deep Learning segment is sub-segmented into Computer Vision and Image Recognition.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Number of New Food & Beverage Product Developments

3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Developing Economies

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Processing & Packaging

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Food-Grade Gases Market, By Type

4.1 Oxygen

4.2 Carbon Dioxide

4.3 Nitrogen

4.4 Other Types



5 Food-Grade Gases Market, By Mode of Supply

5.1 Cylinder

5.2 Bulk



6 Food-Grade Gases Market, By Application

6.1 Packaging

6.2 Carbonation

6.3 Freezing & Chilling

6.4 Other Applications



7 Food-Grade Gases Market, By End User

7.1 Fruits & Vegetables

7.2 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products

7.3 Beverages

7.4 Bakery & Confectionery Products

7.5 Convenience Food Products

7.6 Dairy & Frozen Products

7.7 Other End Users



8 Food-Grade Gases Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Air Liquide (France)

10.2 Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

10.3 Air Water Inc.

10.4 Gulf Cryo

10.5 Massy Group

10.6 Messer Group

10.7 National Gases Ltd.

10.8 Parker Hannifin Ltd.

10.9 Praxair Technology Inc.

10.10 SOL Group

10.11 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

10.12 The Tyczka Group

10.13 Wesfarmers Limited



