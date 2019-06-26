Dr. Anthony Weinert Launches His Book Whole Foot Revolution That Reveals Secrets to Whole Body Health

“Whole Foot Revolution” by Dr. Anthony Weinert Dr. Anthony Weinert

Most people do not know that they can heal themselves through feet. To reveal this secret Dr. Anthony Weinert launches “Whole Foot Revolution” on Amazon.

Restore your body’s natural ability to heal. Read and find out how you can join the Whole Foot Revolution!” — Dr. Anthony Weinert

TROY, MI, USA, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A normal individual will not be aware of the fact that his feet can contribute a great towards whole body health. To help him understand how he can achieve health and wellness through their feet, Dr. Anthony Weinert launches his book “Whole Foot Revolution”.

From this book, the readers will learn everything about meditation, diet, nutrition, and quantum healing, Tong Ren, Reflexology, bioelectricity, grounding and energy meridians. The readers will learn about the secrets to health and wellness through their feet and they will also learn some easy and fun exercises that they can do at their home to achieve the best health results.

When talking about the book, the author says “Restore your body’s natural ability to heal. Read and find out how you can join the Whole Foot Revolution!” The good thing that the buyers of this book should know is that a small percentage of the proceeds of the sale of this book will go towards the 501c3 Non-Profit of the author named Shoe Pantry Plus.

The purpose of the Shoe Pantry Plus Foundation is to provide brand new socks, boots and shoes to the veterans, homeless, adults and children in need all the communities. The goal of the author of Whole Foot Revolution is to be able to help 1 million people in need through this mission.

In fact, human feet affect all areas of their life including their health. They are the mirror and foundation to the entire body and the secrets to the overall wellness and health claim the author of “Whole Foot Revolution”. In addition, he has stated in this book that the earth has a key role to play in connecting human feet to their body and mind.

Most people know that their foot is filled with acupressure points. In addition, it is filled with meridians and nerves as well that link to every gland and organ in the body. It will not be an overstatement to say that the book is truly an extraordinary adventure into health in ways that the readers might not have dreamt earlier.

With the content from this book, readers will learn about the benefits of walking barefoot. Further, they will get some useful stress relief tips that include the right kind of help to relieve headaches. They will also get an alignment check up with this book.

About Dr. Anthony Weinert:

In addition to being an author, Dr. Anthony Weinert is also a foot surgeon and a speaker. He has professional dancers, athletes and even other physicians as his clients. Even, those who rely on balance in each of their way are his clients. He has given his revolutionary ideas about feet in his new book “The Whole Foot Revolution”.

Check out the book at http://bit.ly/WFRbook





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.