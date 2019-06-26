SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BE HL PVTL TUSK: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

Class Period: on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom Energy common stock pursuant or traceable to Bloom Energy’s July 2018 IPO.

Get additional information about BE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bloom-energy-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2019

Class Period: March 19, 2018 and May 8, 2019

Get additional information about HL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hecla-mining-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 19, 2019

Class Period: investors who purchased common stock pursuant or traceable to the April 2018 initial public offering and/or Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019.

Get additional information about PVTL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pivotal-software-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2019

Class Period: October 19, 2017 and June 5, 2019

Get additional information about TUSK: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mammoth-energy-services-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



