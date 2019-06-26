The Orsini Way Launches to Bring Compassion to Medical Communication

Dr. Anthony Orsini announces the launch of The Orsini Way to positively change hospital culture by helping clinicians build trust, practice empathy and increase patient satisfaction

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the official launch of The Orsini Way , a groundbreaking program and digital platform that shows healthcare professionals a completely new way to communicate, dramatically enhance patient satisfaction and improve outcomes. Anthony Orsini, a Board-Certified Neonatologist for more than 20 years, developed the program to help professionals practice compassion when interacting with patients.



/EIN News/ -- “Communication is the number one factor influencing the patient experience, and one interaction can change the course of someone’s life,” said Anthony Orsini, D.O., neonatologist and founder of The Orsini Way. “There are ways to teach relationship building, empathy and trust, and making simple changes to daily interactions can dramatically impact the culture of an entire hospital and help patients feel at ease. Hospitals using our program have reported a 60 percent increase in overall patient satisfaction since employing these methods.”

Originally founded as BBN, The Orsini Way’s initial goal was to help doctors effectively deliver tragic news to patients and their loved ones. This program uses professional actors to put physicians through real-life scenarios and help them learn the most empathetic ways to interact. Now, the company has expanded to include all aspects of patient communication through its all-encompassing flagship program, “It’s All in the Delivery.”

It’s All in the Delivery uses compassionate communication to change healthcare culture, including topics such as breaking bad news, professional burnout, conflict resolution and body language. The powerful communication methods involve experiential role playing via professional actors, interactive workshops, and a digital learning experience to reinforce adherence and build positive habits.

“Seventy-one percent of malpractice claims are initiated due to poor communication,” continues Dr. Orsini. “Healthcare professionals are experts in their fields, but sometimes, we forget how to speak the language of compassion. It is easy to become task-oriented instead of patient-oriented. Our goal at The Orsini Way is to bring the human touch back to medicine through a combination of innovative technology and advanced communication techniques.”

Dr. Orsini has trained thousands of hospital professionals using these inventive methods. To learn more about the program, please visit https://theorsiniway.com/

About The Orsini Way

