Maropost to Demo Cross-Channel Customer Engagement Solutions at IRCE Amid Rapid Corporate Growth

Product demand highlights ecommerce companies’ increasing requirements for solutions that simplify customer engagement, bringing Maropost new customer wins

CHICAGO - IRCE, Booth #1339, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maropost , the leader in simplifying customer engagement for B2C brands and retailers, will attend IRCE to showcase its customer engagement solution – the first to offer a single customer view allowing companies full insight across all customer touchpoints. The company will also celebrate major recent corporate highlights at the event, which include several new customer wins and the growth of its global staff in H1, 2019 by 21 percent, throughout its offices in Canada, India and the US.



The release of Maropost for Commerce , the first built-in-house platform to unify marketing and commerce, providing ecommerce companies with a fully-functional web store and high-performance marketing automation in a single platform to increase customer lifetime value

“eCommerce companies are starting to realize it’s critical they move from single-channel engagement to connecting with their audiences across all channels,” said Ross Andrew Paquette, Maropost founder and CEO. “Competitive organizations also require partners that enable quicker time-to-value, which has led to a consistent spike in demand for Maropost. We look forward to showcasing how Maropost can simplify customer engagement at IRCE, and helping even more ecommerce organizations build on their own success.”

Maropost will demo personalization, deliverability, and automation and acquisition capabilities at IRCE, which equip ecommerce organizations with cross-channel engagement. The company will be on-hand at booth #1339 to discuss the latest tools available that help companies meet customer expectations.

Maropost will also launch the results of a commissioned research study focused on customer engagement at IRCE. To schedule a briefing with Maropost on-site at booth #1339, contact Jacque Flaherty at Jacque@maropost.com .

About Maropost

Maropost is the only unified customer engagement platform designed from the ground up that connects companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Providing a single customer view, Maropost creates unified, personalized customer experiences, helping brands increase conversion and brand loyalty. Pairing white-glove service with industry-leading technology, Maropost makes customer engagement easy. Dual-headquartered in Toronto and Chicago, Maropost was named Canada’s 5th fastest-growing company by Canadian Business and ranked #159 on Deloitte’s North America Fast 500 growth index in 2018. Consistently recognized as a G2 Crowd High Performer, Maropost is trusted by brands like DigitalMarketer, New York Post, Mercedes-Benz, and Yext. Learn more at https://www.maropost.com/

