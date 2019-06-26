ACM Research to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019

FREMONT, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ:ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, today announced that the management team will participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco, California.



/EIN News/ -- The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 21 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

RSVP Contacts for 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019

The CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only for participating companies and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is July 5, 2019.

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Guerrant Associates

Phone: (808) 960-2642

Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com

Claire E. McAdams

Headgate Partners LLC

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About ACM Research, Inc.



ACM Research develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States :

The Blueshirt Group

Ralph Fong

+1 (415) 489-2195

ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

In China :

The Blueshirt Group Asia

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

+86 (138) 1079-1480

gary@blueshirtgroup.com



