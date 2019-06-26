Rohinni CEO to Keynote at TrendForce LEDforum 2019 in Taiwan

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rohinni , a leading developer of enabling technology for design and production of miniLED and microLED based products, today announced that CEO Matthew Gerber will deliver the keynote address at LEDforum 2019 in Taipei, July 2, 2019. The annual event, hosted by TrendForce Corp.’s LEDinside division, is focused on key technologies for microLED transfer, inspection and repair.

/EIN News/ -- “We plan to highlight our strategy and technologies that are proving invaluable to making significant market inroads for us,” stated Gerber. “We view our success with miniLED based products as a step along the path to commercializing microLED products, and we’re using our joint venture [JV] go-to-market model and patented placement processes to forge this trail. Working with JV partners Koja and Magna Electronics, we are helping OEM customers bring innovative products to market, proving the value of Rohinni’s technology and pointing the way toward a host of new opportunities worldwide.”

Rohinni was invited to speak at the TrendForce event based on the strong progress the company is making in ramping its current and pending JVs. As part of this ramp, Rohinni has production lines running its process in multiple locations in the U.S. and Asia. Furthermore, Rohinni’s business model has created a unique value proposition for its partners and customers by addressing key challenges associated with mass production of miniLED based products. Rohinni has added high-volume supply chain, advanced materials, defect testing and repair, and design flexibility to its high-speed, high-accuracy placement technology – delivering a complete ecosystem unmatched by competitive approaches.

The first industry conference focused on microLED technology, LEDinside’s annual LEDforum attracts suppliers and investors from around the globe who want to hear from industry experts about conquering process bottlenecks and achieving technological breakthroughs in the microLED industry. Additional speakers at the event will include representatives of leading companies and institutions from across the industry.

About Rohinni

Rohinni combines vision, execution and micron-scale electronics to make impossible products possible. Using its patented device-placement technologies, Rohinni, together with its joint venture partners, enables bringing innovative products to market in high volumes, and at greatly reduced cost. OEMs in markets ranging from consumer to automotive to outdoor signage can incorporate Rohinni’s disruptive technology, yielding products that are brighter, thinner, lighter, lower power and more dynamic than those currently on the market. Rohinni has broad patent coverage for mini and micro LED-based technology, robotic placement equipment and manufacturing processes. The company has more than 90 patent assets in varying stages of prosecution. Investors include Future Shape Principal Tony Fadell, the inventor of the iPod, co-inventor of the iPhone, and founder and former CEO of Nest. For more information, visit www.rohinni.com .

