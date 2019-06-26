Canadians Identify Moving as One of Life’s Most Stressful Experiences for Third Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In their third annual nation-wide moving survey, moving and storage company BigSteelBox found that Canadians identify moving as one of life’s most stressful experiences, with nearly 60% of Canadians reporting high stress levels associated with their move. In fact, 28% of Canadians surveyed said they consider moving to be more stressful than planning a wedding (13%), quitting smoking (12%), or starting a family (11%).

Ontario residents are the most stressed out, with 21.3% of respondents saying moving is “extremely stressful”, up 4.5% from last year. British Columbians have the second highest stress levels associated with moving, with 18% reporting extremely high stress levels.

While lower overall than Ontario and BC, Albertans showed an increase in their moving-related stress levels this year at 16.6%, compared to 12.5% one year ago. Saskatchewan residents are the most laid back, with only 12% reporting extreme stress levels during a move.

“It’s not surprising that so many Canadians are reporting such high stress levels associated with their moves,” says Brian Hawkins, Director of Operations at BigSteelBox. “Many people try to complete their entire moves in 1-2 days, which isn’t always necessary. Solutions like BigSteelBox, allow people to take their time packing and unpacking. They also have a place to keep their stuff if they can’t move into their new home right away.”

More Canadians than ever have reported cost shock from their move as well, with 31% reporting their moving costs were higher than budgeted for.

“Inconsistency in moving company quoting and pricing is another pain point for many Canadians,” says Hawkins. “For a family moving to a new city, quotes from movers are typically based on the weight of the contents. Instead, we quote based on the container size and distance so people know upfront what their move will cost.”

More highlights of the national moving survey:

Procrastination is a high source of stress for Canadians, with 26% admitting they leave packing until the days before a move.

36% of Canadians say the stress of moving lasts for 1-2 months after the actual move.

More Canadian women report stress during a move (64%) than Canadian men (52%).

20% of Canadians cope with the stress of moving with a glass of wine, while 33% manage their stress by organizing.

BigSteelBox has supported over 38,000 Canadians with their moving and storage needs. With that in mind, they recommend the following tips for a low-stress move:

Give yourself more time than you think you need. Packing often takes longer than expected and it’s important to not leave it to the last minute.

Do your research! See all of the options that are out there and then make an educated decision based on your budget, capacity, and physical abilities.

When you’re packing, label your boxes and create a master legend. This helps make unpacking a quicker, less stressful experience because everything is already organized.

Don’t overwhelm yourself – focus on packing / unpacking one individual room at a time based on your individual needs.

Understand the different costs of moving options – most long distance moving companies will charge by weight, which is hard to estimate upfront and can lead to a final bill much larger than the initial quote. BigSteelBox charges by the size and number of steel shipping containers you use, so we can guarantee your quote will match your final charge.

Using a container-based solution like BigSteelBox, is one of the best ways to reduce stress, because you have more time to complete your move. The Box rents by the month, so you can have a couple weeks before and after your move day to pack and unpack at your own pace.

With all of this in mind, BigSteelBox is dedicated to making your move as easy as possible.

About BigSteelBox

BigSteelBox is a leading provider of mobile storage solutions in Canada, helping make moving and storage simple and stress free. Their storage options can be tailored to meet the needs of any residential, construction or commercial customer, bringing the storage to them when and where they need it and managing all aspects of transportation. BigSteelBox makes moving and storage easier.

Note to editors: Written by BigSteelBox and conducted using Google Surveys, June 2019

