Chicago’s Leading Real Estate Entrepreneurs Make an Investment in Renovo Financial

Sean Conlon Leads Investor Group that Includes Sterling Bay’s Andy Gloor and Tom Scott of CA Ventures

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovo Financial, the Midwest’s largest and fastest growing private lender serving real estate entrepreneurs, today announced it has secured an investment from investor and entrepreneur Sean Conlon. Additional investors led by Conlon include Andy Gloor, CEO of Sterling Bay; Tom Scott, CEO of CA Ventures; Chicago-based TUR Partners; and Saluda Grade, a San Francisco Based fintech investor.



“The combination of the strategic investment and partnership will further our leadership position in Chicago and catalyze the expansion of our business to other major metropolitan areas,” said Kevin Werner, CEO of Renovo Financial. “The New York and Boston metropolitan areas are our next priority markets, and we expect to utilize the insights and expertise of Sean and his partners to grow our footprint in these areas and beyond.”

Having funded in excess of $1 billion across 2,100 single family, multi-family and mixed-use projects since its 2011 launch, Renovo’s growth has been fueled by a relentless obsession to provide innovative solutions and the best customer service in the industry. Renovo also utilizes proprietary systems that enable clients to execute seamlessly, while fostering growth of their own businesses.

“Renovo is leading the way in deploying smart and savvy capital in the extensive real estate market in Chicago and other major U.S. cities,” said Sean Conlon. “Our investment in Renovo is strategically aligned with my business focus of uncovering outstanding entrepreneurial real estate opportunities.”

The investment aligns with Renovo’s recent announcement of its new commercial real estate (CRE) lending platform, which focuses on larger commercial loans. Renovo expects the CRE effort to serve as a major growth engine and diverse investment strategy.

Renovo’s current investors include Chicago-based private equity investment firms Granite Creek Capital Partners LLC and Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC.

About Sean Conlon

Conlon is a well-known and established Chicago real estate entrepreneur who has founded and operated a suite of real estate entities. These businesses include Conlon & Co., a boutique real estate investment firm, Sussex & Reilly and CONLON: A Real Estate Company, two separate residential brokerage companies, and CONLON Commercial, a commercial real estate business. Across his myriad companies, Conlon has originated over $5 billion in residential and commercial real estate transactions. Conlon continues to invest opportunistically in value-add properties throughout the United States. In early 2014, Conlon started working with CNBC on their new flagship real estate show for the network, called The Deed: Chicago.

About Renovo Financial

Founded in 2011, Renovo Financial is Chicago’s largest real estate private lender. The company focuses on acquisition, rehab, and new construction loans for land, single family homes, multifamily properties, and mixed-use developments. It was co-founded by Kevin Werner and Granite Creek Capital Partners, and has become one of the largest regional private lenders serving real estate entrepreneurs. It was recently recognized by CRAIN’s CHICAGO BUSINESS as a FAST 50 company, a list of the fastest growing companies in Chicago.

