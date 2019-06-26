CallMiner Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup for LISTEN 2019 Speech Analytics User Conference

CallMiner’s annual event will feature presentations by renowned customer experience (CX) experts from Forbes, Forrester, and more

WALTHAM, Mass., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CallMiner, the leading provider of speech and customer engagement analytics solutions, announced today the keynote lineup for its annual speech analytics user conference, LISTEN, Nov. 4 – 6, 2019.



The industry-leading event will feature appearances from leadership and customer experience (CX) experts including Ross Bernstein, leadership consultant and sports author who will relate sports leadership to winning in business and customer experience. Wednesday will feature CX consultant, Forbes contributor and best-selling author of several customer experience books, Micah Solomon, followed by Forrester VP and Principal Analyst Kate Leggett, specializing in customer relationship management (CRM) and customer service strategy. Also speaking will be LISTEN’s perennial crowd favorite, CallMiner Founder and Chief Technology Officer Jeff Gallino.





Due to the popularity and growth of CallMiner’s annual conference over the past decade, LISTEN has found its new home at Margaritaville in Hollywood Beach, Fla. Over 300 executives, program owners, analysts and other customer engagement professionals from all over the world are expected to gather and share best practices for using artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled speech analytics.

“LISTEN continues to gain traction year-over-year, signifying both a growing appreciation and demand for the value speech analytics brings,” said Gallino. “With our most illustrious keynote presentations yet, over 50 sessions and workshops to attend, and all the amenities Margaritaville has to offer—there’s something for everyone this year.”

This year’s conference theme, ‘Velocity to Vision’ will center around the technologies, services and best practices that drive speed to interaction insights and improved customer outcomes.

Bringing together top organizations to share, learn and discuss the power of intelligence from customer interactions, attendees can expect to hear from a variety of industries including banking and financial services, marketing, utilities, travel and hospitality, insurance, and more.

The event will also feature analyst workshops and learning exchanges along with the third iteration of the wildly popular escape room challenge, the only escape room of its kind in the speech analytics industry.

CallMiner has announced a reduced advanced conference pass rate of $699 ($200 off the full conference rate) that will be available till Aug. 15. For more information on attending, presenting, and participating at LISTEN 2019, please visit https://listen2019.com/.

About CallMiner

CallMiner empowers organizations of any size to extract and take action on intelligence from customer interactions for improving customer experience, sales, marketing, and compliance, as well as agent and customer engagement center performance. Highlighted by multiple customer achievement awards, including eight Speech Technology implementation awards in the past six years. For more information, visit www.callminer.com.

###

Alexandra Aguiar Corporate Ink for CallMiner 617-969-9192 callminer@corporateink.com

