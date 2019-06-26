Fortinet’s Founder and CEO Ken Xie to Offer Cybersecurity Insights at Upcoming World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2019

Xie to Offer Strategic Insights as Part of The Internet of Things: Risks and Opportunities in Critical Infrastructure Sectors and Managing Cyber-Risks: Equipping CEOs Event Sessions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

/EIN News/ -- Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO at Fortinet

"The future growth potential of businesses depend on the wellbeing of the global environmental and social landscapes in which they operate. Economic loss due to cybercrime is predicted to reach $3 trillion by 2020, and 74 percent of the world’s businesses can expect to be hacked in the coming year. I look forward to contributing in this gathering of top leaders from politics, business, civil society and academia with the hope of tapping into the collective ideas and power to mobilize the capabilities of a global network to enhance international security.”

News Summary:

Fortinet®, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions and the first cybersecurity company named a founding partner of the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity , today announced that Ken Xie will offer strategic insights as a discussion leader for The Internet of Things: Risks and Opportunities in Critical Infrastructure Sectors and as an expert contributor in the Managing Cyber-Risks: Equipping CEOs sessions at the upcoming World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, People’s Republic of China at the organization’s July 1 – 3.

Overview of Fortinet at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions

At the Annual Meeting of the New Champions, the World Economic Forum engages leaders, such as Xie and Fortinet, who have the vision and values to shape the future. In addition to Xie’s leadership in the two sessions, Fortinet will continue discussions and efforts to close the cybersecurity skills gap and contribute to the global dialogue surrounding the cybersecurity workforce of the future.

World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions Session Details

Title: The Internet of Things: Risks and Opportunities in Critical Infrastructure Sectors

When: Monday, July 1 at 3:30pm

Discussion leader: Ken Xie, WEF Centre for Cybersecurity Advisory Board member and Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet

Description: According to a recent IDC study, the worldwide spending on IoT technologies is estimated to reach $1.2 trillion by 2020, with a significant portion in the electricity and mobility industries. As smart cities, homes and grids hold tremendous opportunities to increase operational efficiency and consumer experience, inherent cybersecurity risks can propel unintended consequences and significantly erode the trust in these technologies. The aim of this session is to convey diverse perspectives on the opportunities, challenges, and solutions related to the deployment of IoT and IIoT technologies.

Session Details

Title: Managing Cyber-Risks: Equipping CEOs

When: Tuesday, July 2 at 9am

Expert Contributor: Ken Xie, WEF Centre for Cybersecurity Advisory Board member and Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet

Description: Increased connectivity and data-driven business models put cybersecurity on the agenda of C-suites and boards. This session will explore how business leaders can integrate cybersecurity more effectively into their strategic planning. The objective of this session is to give C-suite executives actionable insights and tools to prepare for, respond to, and mitigate cybersecurity risks.

More about the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions

Globalization 4.0 represents fundamental changes in the global economy that are reshaping companies, communities and countries at an unprecedented speed and scale. These changes are driven by environmental challenges, regional competition, economic disparities and technological disruption. They, in turn, require different forms of leadership and collaboration adapted to this new era of globalization. Platform strategies and systems leadership are key business concepts behind the sweeping technological changes propelling the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Leadership 4.0 requires an understanding of how new champions that are gaining economic influence are disrupting and transforming current industry models. To this end, the Annual Meeting of the New Champions is designed as the foremost global summit on innovation and entrepreneurship with more than 1,500 participants, 100 working sessions and community activities, along with the opportunity to engage in several new Forum initiatives.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud, or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 400,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2019 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet's trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiCare, and FortiOS.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov , may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact Investor Contact Analyst Contact Tiffany Curci Peter Salkowski Ron Davis Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. +1408-235-7700 +1408-331-4595 +1415-806-9892 pr@fortinet.com psalkowski@fortinet.com rdavis@fortinet.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.