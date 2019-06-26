Broadway Technology’s Tyler Moeller and Joshua Walsky named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® New York 2019

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) has named CEO Tyler Moeller and CTO Joshua Walsky of Broadway Technology , a leader in high-performance front office fintech solutions, Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 in the financial technology category in New York. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Tyler Moeller and Joshua Walsky were selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Marriott Marquis on June 20, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Chief Executive Officer Tyler Moeller said, “Joshua and I are honored to have been named Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 in financial technology. This is a prestigious award, and we could not be more thrilled to have been recognized by the EY judging panel for the incredible growth and success Broadway achieved in 2018 and 2019. It highlights what we value most about our organization – a shared commitment to continuous, collaborative innovation. We would like to extend our gratitude to the entire Broadway team for their relentless dedication towards achieving greatness as we continue our rapid expansion into the future. We look forward to joining the nation’s most accomplished entrepreneurs in Palm Springs in November at the 2019 National Awards.”

Chief Technology Officer Joshua Walsky said, “We thank the panel for recognizing us as Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Award winners. We share this accolade with our entire team whose hard work and creativity continue to raise the bar for technology across fixed income, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrency markets.”

As New York award winners, Tyler Moeller and Joshua Walsky are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Broadway Technology

Broadway Technology is a leading provider of high-performance front-office fintech solutions to sell-side and buy-side clients, including more than half of the top 50 banks in the world. Founded in 2003 by experts in enterprise software and quantitative trading, Broadway has employees worldwide with offices in New York, Austin, London, Dublin, Waterloo, Toronto, Skopje, and Christchurch. To learn more about Broadway Technology, visit www.broadwaytechnology.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY’s Growth Markets Network

EY’s worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we’ve helped many of the world’s most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/gm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Media Contact: Audra Tiner Articulate Communications Inc. atiner@articulatecomms.com 212.255.0081



