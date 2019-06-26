Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality and ICE District Announce Opening Date for New Restaurant Concepts

Kindred Food + Drink, Braven, Alchemy and Lobby Bar will open inside JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District this August

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality (O&B) and ICE District Properties officially announced August 1 as the opening date of four new restaurant concepts, which will be located within the new JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District. ICE District residents, employees and visitors will soon be able to enjoy memorable cuisine at these four state-of-the-art venues.



Kindred’s 30-foot ceilings, high-end finishes, and California-style kitchen give the space an open and airy atmosphere



Dining room in Braven featuring an open kitchen, rich colour palette and luxe copper and bronze accents



Guests can imbibe in Alchemy's intimate bar and lounge, or enjoy the expansive patio overlooking Edmonton’s ICE District



Lobby Bar to offer impressive selection of cocktails, wine, spirits and small plates





O&B is recognized as one of Canada’s premiere independent restaurant and event groups. Their diverse portfolio of unique and innovative restaurants includes the critically acclaimed Canoe, Leña, Bar George and The Guild. With operations currently in Toronto, Montreal, Saskatoon and Calgary, the company’s first foray into the Edmonton market marks an important milestone in their Western Canada expansion.

“This is an exciting partnership for O&B as we join forces with Marriott International Inc. and ICE District to create a dynamic new vision for dining, entertainment and nightlife in one of Canada’s fastest growing cities,” said Andrew Oliver, President and CEO of O&B. “From casual comfort fare to chef-driven cuisine, we sincerely look forward to catering to the neighbourhood’s tastes, as well as to foodies far and wide.”

Just steps away from Rogers Place, Stantec Tower, as well as a wide array of condos, offices and shops, O&B’s new restaurant concepts will serve a diverse community - from the pre-game and concert crowd, to business diners and condo dwellers. Delivering seasonal menus, curated cocktails and inspired design, O&B’s collection of restaurants and bars will be prime locations for locals and tourists alike to gather, connect and celebrate.

Located on the hotel’s main floor, Kindred Food + Drink will be a laid back all-day dining destination with a balanced menu of seasonally inspired sandwiches, salads, meat and fish. A California-style kitchen, 30-foot ceilings and a 40-seat patio will give Kindred an open and airy atmosphere perfect for any occasion.

Also found on the main floor, Braven will be a mecca for dry-aged steaks and fresh seafood. Bold and unapologetic in its carnivorous spirit, Braven will be clad with a rich colour palette, luxe copper and bronze accents, and jewel-tone upholstery and fabric. Outfitted with three private dining rooms, Braven will be well-suited for group dining, parties and celebrations.

Upstairs on the hotel’s fifth floor, Alchemy will serve as an intimate cocktail bar and lounge, featuring a large patio overlooking ICE District. Providing a refined retreat from the ordinary, Alchemy will serve a range of handcrafted libations and elevated bar snacks.

O&B will also operate Lobby Bar, a luxurious urban living room for hotel guests and Edmonton locals alike. Featuring soaring ceilings, plush furniture, and a gleaming marble bar, the sleek and modern lounge will offer a polished atmosphere with a distinct cosmopolitan edge.

“We look forward to the addition of these four new restaurant concepts where locals and visitors alike can experience a variety of dining options under one roof,” says Tim Shipton, Senior Vice President, Communications and Government Relations, ICE District. “Our partnership with O&B allows us to elevate the remarkable offerings in ICE District and continue to deliver the unparalleled hospitality the District is known for.

With its commitment to quality and service, O&B is a valuable new addition to ICE District. The four new restaurant concepts will be open in the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District at 10344 102 St NW.

About Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality

Founded in 1993 by Peter Oliver and Michael Bonacini, Oliver & Bonacini is one of Canada’s leading hospitality groups. The company’s diverse portfolio of unique and innovative restaurants and event venues cover a range of culinary styles, from barbecue joints and brewpubs, to modern French and artisanal Canadian fine dining. Current restaurants include Auberge du Pommier, Jump, Canoe, Biff’s Bistro, Oliver & Bonacini Café Grill, O&B Canteen, Luma, Bannock, R&D, Beaumont Kitchen, Leña, Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery, Parcheggio, Beauty Barbecue & Smokehouse, and Maison Selby in Ontario. Outside of Ontario are The Guild and Buffo in Calgary; Bar George in downtown Montreal; and Shift at Remai Modern in Saskatoon. Their private dining and events division, Oliver & Bonacini Events and Catering, manages a number of large-scale event venues, including The Carlu, Malaparte at TIFF Bell Lightbox, and the Toronto Region Board of Trade, among others. The company was founded in 1993 by Peter Oliver and Michael Bonacini. Chef Bonacini is currently featured as a judge on CTV’s MasterChef Canada, as well as Gusto’s Bonacini’s Italy. Oliver & Bonacini credits its success to the development of a strong corporate culture, where excellence of food quality and service are valued above all else.

About ICE District

ICE District will be the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is already projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District is already delivering a new era of entertainment in the form of epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey and world-class gaming and will soon feature boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming will host events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences and premium office space. Rogers Place was developed by Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties.

