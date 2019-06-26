The 2019 Power15 List: Bite-Sized Reads with Outsized Impact for Business Leaders

Leaders from Tile, Quilt, Daily Burn and more Share The Short-Form Print Pieces that Keep Them Sharp

MCLEAN, Va., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

They say that on average, CEOs read a book a week — a figure that, though inspiring, may seem daunting to many. Just in time for summer reading, Paper & Packaging – How Life Unfolds® curated the 2019 Power15 List, a compilation of short but impactful print pieces recommended by some of the sharpest minds in business today. To help make power reads more accessible, leaders from a diverse range of backgrounds and industries shared the book chapter, magazine article or essay they love to pick up in a spare moment — showing that reading for success doesn’t have to feel like a full-time job.





Covering topics from how to build a more ethical business, to rethinking workplace inequality, the list features picks by leaders from Tile, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Daily Burn, Gravity Products, Scout Books, Erin Condren, Karbach Brewing Co. and Quilt. Designed to make reading accessible, all pieces are available for anyone to buy or print at howlifeunfolds.com/15pages.





Even reading just 15 pages a day delivers key benefits including increased language and mental development and improved memory. 92% of educators agree that reading 15 pages a day on paper can benefit any student, and the same is true for adult learners. Those 15 daily pages help spark big ideas, stoke innovation and create a lasting connection to learning that makes leaders successful.





“The information overload we face often makes reading feel even more daunting; we wanted to reconnect people with a digestible, tactile reading experience, via short pieces they can easily print or bookmark,” says Mary Anne Hansan, president of the Paper and Packaging Board. “This group of leaders proves that even short reads can help inspire new ideas, new ways of thinking and stronger leadership skills. We’re honored that they’ve shared their love of the written word with us for this year’s Power15 List.”





The Power15 List is easy to dip into on weekend trips or the daily commute, helping keep your mind sharp and ready for the next big breakthrough. Join Paper & Packaging – How Life Unfolds® and the pledge to read 15 Pages a Day at howlifeunfolds.com/15pages.





The 2019 Power15 List

Bite-Sized Reads for Business Breakthroughs

Radical Candor by Kim Scott, Chapter 1: "Building Radically Candid Relationships" Recommended by Laura Whipple, Co-Founder & CEO of Scout Books: "If you want to learn more about being a strong leader while staying human, start with the first chapter of Kim Scott's powerful book, Radical Candor. In these easy-to-read 15 pages, she reminds all of us that relationships, not power, drive you forward as a leader."

Bad Blood by John Carreyrou, Chapter 25 Recommended by Kirsten Daru, VP General Counsel at Tile: “Not only was this a page turner I couldn't put down, but it’s also a good reminder that transparency and integrity are central to every enterprise's success. If you don't want people to know about a particular business practice, it's a good sign you shouldn't do it!”

The Confidence Gap by Katty Kay and Claire Shipman, The Atlantic, May 2014 Issue Recommended by Tricia Han, CEO of Daily Burn: “Why are women under-represented in top leadership roles? How do we navigate challenges in the workplace? Is there just one path to success? There’s lots of interesting research out there to experiment with. This piece is one of the perspectives I talk about with other women all the time.”

The Moon: A Giant Leap For Mankind, TIME Magazine, July 1969 Issue Recommended by Bruce Schroder, President of Moe’s Southwest Grill: “I love this Time Magazine article chronicling the Moon landing back in 1969. It squarely affirms the art of the possible: ‘It was, in any event a shining reaffirmation of the optimistic premise that whatever man imagines he can bring to pass.’”

Dare to Lead by Brene Brown, Part 2, “Living Into our Values” Recommended by Erin Condren, Chief Style Officer & Founder of Erin Condren: “I love how this book champions the power of vulnerability in being an effective leader. As we add to our ever-expanding team, it's exciting to witness and harness this new wave of leadership, and books like this inspire me to keep up! I recommend earmarking the section that sets out the 4 key skill sets for success.”

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian warns always-on work culture creating 'broken people' by Kelsey Gee, Wall Street Journal, May 21, 2019 Recommended by Mike Grillo, Co-Founder & CEO of Gravity Products: “As a founder and CEO, there is some instant gratification from the likes you get on Instagram when you post pictures of the team working late hours and "hustling”. It almost encourages an unsustainable pace. Alexis’s perspective as a founder who has come to realize the dangers of this culture gives entrepreneurs like myself permission to prioritize self care.“

What the hell is going on by David Perrell Recommended by Eric Warner, Brewmaster at Karbach Brewing Co.: “This is one of the most eye opening essays I’ve read this year. It focuses on how the rapid transformation from “information scarcity to information abundance” has dramatically reshaped commerce, education and politics. As an entrepreneur in the CPG space, the opening section on commerce was most inspirational for me.”

Why Every Startup Needs “Pillar People” First by Suzanne Abate Recommended by Ashley Sumner, Co-Founder of Quilt: “In the start-up world, hiring can be one of the hardest activities — and one of the most important. This framework helped me think about how I want to approach interviewing, and who I want alongside me building Quilt. Having pillar people on your team makes all the difference!"



About the Paper and Packaging Board

The Paper and Packaging Board promotes the use of paper products and paper-based packaging by highlighting the value they bring to our daily lives. More than 40 U.S. manufacturers and importers collectively fund the national marketing campaign, Paper & Packaging – How Life Unfolds®. www.howlifeunfolds.com



