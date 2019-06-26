ProWriters Selects IVANS to Grow Commercial Business

Cyber specialist selects IVANS to reach the largest network of independent insurance agents

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced that ProWriters has selected IVANS Markets™ to support its growth and distribution strategy. Leveraging IVANS Markets, ProWriters will expand their marketing to reach agents looking for cyber products within their agency management systems.

“At ProWriters, we write cyber in all 50 states, including Washington D.C., so we wanted the right partner to lead us to agents and brokers that want multiple cyber quotes in seconds from top carriers with a detailed comparison,” said Brian Thornton, CEO of ProWriters. “With a network of more than 32,000 agents, IVANS will enable us to expand our digital marketing and distribution strategy to make sure that we are reaching the right agents at the moment of opportunity.”

IVANS is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, and agencies. IVANS Markets provides insurers and MGAs an industry-first application to instantly communicate appetite and identify new business opportunities with agencies. Leveraging this digital channel also reduces dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to communicate appetite. IVANS Markets directs more in-appetite submissions into your pipeline to drive growth and profitability.

“Providing more specialized coverage often presents insurers with the challenge of not being top of mind with CSRs, account managers and producers for their new and renewal business,” said Brian Wood, vice president of Data Products Group, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “IVANS Markets enables ProWriters to more effectively market their products while meeting agent demand for efficient risk placement.”

Agencies interested in writing cyber policies with ProWriters can now quote multiple top markets side by side in seconds along with a comparison when accessing ProWriters using IVANS Markets. Access IVANS Markets here.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

About ProWriters

ProWriters was founded in 2012 as a company offering exceptional services and products ranging from cyber liability coverage to errors and omissions (E&O) insurance. Specializing in small and mid-sized businesses, ProWriters’ mission is to serve agents and brokers by offering simplicity and choice backed by years of expertise. Nominated for an Advisen Cyber Risk Award for the Cyber IQ Comparative Rate Portal, ProWriters offers a better way to compare quotes. For more information, please visit prowritersins.com.

