HFMA Recognizes Ken Kaufman for Contributions to Healthcare

Orlando, Florida, June 26, 2019 -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association presented its highest individual achievement award to Kenneth Kaufman during HFMA's annual conference in Orlando. Kaufman is chair and founding partner of Kaufman Hall, a management consulting firm that provides advisory services and software to hospitals and health systems nationwide.



The Richard L. Clarke Board of Directors Award was presented to Kaufman in recognition of his outstanding contributions to education and thought leadership in healthcare over the course of his career.



“Ken is held in the highest regard by leaders in every sector of healthcare, and is clearly one of our thought leaders,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “He has a singular talent for helping people overcome change resistance, enabling those who learn from him to share that learning with others, thereby helping the entire industry move forward.”



Kaufman has provided the nation’s top healthcare leaders with expert counsel and guidance since 1976. He is recognized as a leading authority on healthcare macro trends, with his areas of expertise spanning strategy, finance, financial and capital planning, and mergers, acquisitions and partnerships. His clients include community hospitals and health systems, academic medical centers, and regional and national health systems. Kaufman offers deep insights on the economic, technological and competitive forces undermining healthcare’s traditional business model.



Recognized as a leading authority and committed to industry education, Kaufman has delivered more than 400 presentations. He has authored or coauthored seven books, most recently authoring Fast and Furious: Observations on Healthcare’s Transformation (Kaufman Hall); Focus on Finance: 10 Critical Issues for Healthcare Leadership (The Governance Institute); and Best Practice Financial Management, Third Edition, published by the American College of Healthcare Executives.



Kaufman has an MBA degree with a concentration in hospital administration from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.



Established in 1964, the Richard L. Clarke Board of Directors Award recognizes individuals who make significant, positive contributions to the profession of healthcare finance or the financing of healthcare services.



