Depressive Disorders Report 2019: Pipeline Review, Developer Landscape and Competitive Insights - Key Commercialization Strategies Adopted by the Companies Focused on Depressive Disorders

The Depressive Disorders Market: Pipeline Review, Developer Landscape and Competitive Insights report provides an extensive study on the marketed (approved post-2010), clinical and preclinical molecules available / being developed, for the treatment of depressive disorders.



Depression is a chronic medical condition characterized by a persistent feeling of sadness and lack of interest in external stimuli. It is a commonly diagnosed mental health disorder and is considered among the leading causes of disability across the globe. It has been estimated that over 300 million people (considering all age groups) suffer from depression worldwide.



Further, depression and other depressive disorders are projected to be responsible for an economic burden of up to USD 210 billion per year in the US. Despite the high prevalence and significant impact of this disease, less than 50% of affected individuals receive treatment in high-income countries; this figure stands at less than 10% for low-income countries.



According to the World Health Organization, barriers to effective care for depression and other depressive disorders, include lack of resources, lack of trained healthcare professionals, inaccurate diagnoses of the condition and the social stigma associated with to mental health disorders.



A number of blockbuster drugs are available to treat depression; these include Prozac and Celexa (approved in 1980s), Paxil and Zoloft (approved in 1990s), and Lexapro and Cymbalta (approved in 2000s). These drugs work by modulating monoamine levels in the brain, a mechanism that has been re-evaluated and improved across the last six decades.



Since the 1950s, around 30 branded drugs and more than 150 generic products have been approved by the FDA to treat various forms of depression. Currently, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) form the mainstay of treatment options for depression. Despite the availability of generics and other branded drugs, patients have voiced the need for better antidepressants as currently available SSRIs take a long time (few weeks) to demonstrate therapeutic benefit.



In addition, around 50% of treated patients do not respond to the first prescribed antidepressant and need to go through months of trial and error-based therapy regimens before an appropriate drug is identified to treat their underlying condition. Further, there are many patients who never respond to any of the available therapeutic strategies, highlighting an urgent need for effective treatment solutions for depression.

Several stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry are currently engaged in efforts to develop various types of interventions and drug/therapy candidates with novel mechanisms of action to treat depression.

