Beyond Meat® Announces Nationwide Retail Launch of Latest Product Innovation, Beyond Beef®

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (“Beyond Meat”), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced its latest groundbreaking product, Beyond Beef®, will start to hit retail shelves nationwide later this week. Beyond Beef is a new plant-based ground meat made without GMOs, soy or gluten designed to deliver the same versatility, meaty texture and juiciness of traditional ground beef.

Beyond Beef is designed to not only look, cook and satisfy like traditional ground beef, but also to be versatile enough to be used in any ground beef recipe including tacos, dumplings, Bolognese, sliders and more. Made with a blend of pea, mung bean and rice proteins, Beyond Beef delivers the meaty taste and texture of beef, along with marbling intended to melt and tenderize for a satisfying and delicious at-home cooking experience.

“We are thrilled to introduce consumers to our latest product innovation, Beyond Beef,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO. “This plant-based ground meat allows consumers to enjoy all the culinary versatility of ground beef, with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of eating plant-based meat.”

The unique blend of proteins makes Beyond Beef a complete protein source with 20g of protein per 4oz serving. Other product highlights of Beyond Beef include:

Marbling designed to melt and tenderize like traditional ground beef

Versatile enough to use in virtually any ground beef recipe, enabling consumers to enjoy the dishes they love, while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating plant-based meat products

Neutral flavor and aroma profile to serve as a blank canvas for any seasoning or cuisine

25 percent less saturated fat than traditional ground beef; 6g per serving

Non-GMO Project Verified

No soy or gluten

OK Kosher Certified

Beyond Beef will start arriving on store shelves later this week and is expected to be available nationwide at these participating retailers within a few weeks: Whole Foods Market, Acme, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions – SoCal, Fred Meyer, Fresh Thyme, Giant Carlisle, Giant Eagle, Giant Landover, Harris Teeter, HEB, Heinen’s, Jewel-Osco, King Soopers, Kroger—Atlanta, Lowes, Mariano’s, QFC, Raley’s, Ralphs, Safeway—NorCal, Safeway/Albertsons—Phoenix, Safeway/Albertsons—Seattle, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Wegmans, Weis Markets and Winco.

For culinary inspiration, fans can visit the Recipe section of the Beyond Meat website for crowd pleasing recipe ideas, how-to videos and more.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are sold at more than 30,000 retail and foodservice outlets worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements." These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein as discussed herein and in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 30, 2019 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

