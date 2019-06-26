Vitalibis Launches Signature AB900 Hemp Oil with Naturally Occurring CBD in Collaboration with the Bruce Lee Family

New Alliance to Market Full Spectrum, Terpene Rich Hemp Oil with Proprietary Natural Herb Blend Inspired by Bruce Lee’s Health and Wellness Practices

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD), a technology based formulator of premium hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products, has launched its new premium Signature AB900 full spectrum, terpene rich hemp oil as part of a collaboration with Bruce Lee Beverage, LLC. The product is now available for purchase on the company’s direct to consumer website: www.vitalibis.com



Pictured is the Vitalibis Signature AB900 hemp oil with naturally occurring CBD.





The Signature AB900 hemp oil contains approximately 900mg of naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids per bottle, as well as a proprietary blend of natural herbs and other ingredients inspired by Bruce Lee’s health and wellness practices. The “AB” in the product name references Actual Being™ - authentically derived from Bruce Lee and his philosophy.

As part of Vitalibis’ collaboration with Bruce Lee Beverage, the Signature AB900 hemp oil will be marketed amongst Bruce Lee’s 25 million strong following on social media. A percentage of Signature AB900 sales will be donated to the Bruce Lee Foundation , a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational and social initiatives to encourage people to strive for honest self-expression in alignment with their mind, body, and spirit.

Vitalibis’ Signature AB900 retails for $108.00 per bottle. Vitalibis Ambassadors can purchase this product for $86.40, a 20% discount. Orders placed prior to 11:59 PM PST on June 30, 2019 will receive $10 off and free shipping using the discount code AB900 on www.vitalibis.com .

“I am truly thrilled to introduce the Signature AB900 hemp oil, a decidedly unique product reflective of my father’s innovative training and health practices,” said Shannon Lee, Chairperson of Bruce Lee Beverage and daughter of Bruce Lee. “I found the Vitalibis team to be trustworthy, safety-oriented and authentic - putting quality first in everything that they do. After thorough due diligence, we knew that they were the ideal partners to bring this innovative new product to market. I look forward to sharing the Signature AB900 hemp oil with our dedicated following on social media.”

“We are pleased to announce our alliance with Bruce Lee Beverage, introducing what I can confidently say is the most exciting product that I’ve ever launched,” said Steven Raack, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vitalibis. “Bruce Lee’s philosophy aligns well with our brand identity at Vitalibis, and we firmly stand behind the Bruce Lee family in all that they do. This collaboration has resulted in an amazing product with a social impact that I know our customers and Ambassadors will enjoy.”

About Bruce Lee Beverage, LLC

Bruce Lee Beverage, one of the Bruce Lee family companies, is a mission-based organization dedicated to sharing the art and philosophy of Bruce Lee to inspire personal growth, positive energy, and global harmony through innovative, socially responsible, natural health and wellness products. Bruce Lee is a cultural icon and global brand with over 25 million social media followers and an average reach of more than 11 million people per week. The Bruce Lee name, image, likeness and all related indicia are intellectual property of Bruce Lee Enterprises, LLC. All Rights Reserved. www.brucelee.com . @BRUCELEE FB | TW | IG

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology-based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol, along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program - empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect Vitalibis Inc. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities Vitalibis, Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "should", "typical", "we are confident" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities for the remainder of 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

VCBD@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

/EIN News/ -- A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c984141-8535-4b90-a6d4-ed3f365d578a



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.