Renowned Cardiac Surgeon and Medical News Minute Founder, Dr. Robert Lazzara, Joins ORHub Team as Chief Medical Officer

Former Virtual Operating Room President, and Partner in Physician Owned Companies Generating $100 Million Annually, Brings Wealth of Knowledge, Passion and Purpose with Drive to Advance the Surgical Industry

TEMPE, Ariz., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) ("ORHub" or the "Company"), a Microsoft Silver Partner and cloud-based healthcare analytics company focused on the business of surgery, today announced that distinguished cardiac surgeon and medical media expert, Dr. Robert “Bobby” Lazzara, has joined the ORHub team as its chief medical officer.



Dr. Lazzara has a special interest in implementing the latest technology to serve the healthcare industry. He was so impressed with ORHub’s Surgical Spotlight application, a cutting-edge intuitive and powerful analytics tool that helps administrators, nurse leaders and surgeons make targeted business decisions, that he quickly made the decision to get involved.

Dr. Lazzara performed the first worldwide webcast of open-heart surgery in August 1998 through the Virtual Operating Room and, subsequently, MDiTV, Inc. broadcast the first live cardiac surgery over a smartphone on Dec. 15, 2009. He is a Smithsonian Laureate for his pioneering work utilizing the Internet and information technology as a health care educational tool. Dr. Lazzara has been a member of advisory boards and a consultant to major corporations and medical device companies.

Dr. Lazzara’s passion encompasses the incorporation of digital technologies and virtual reality in the medical industry. He dedicates himself to advancing education in healthcare business development, medical device consulting, and numerous other related educational and business services.

“Of dozens of facilities I’ve operated in throughout our country and worldwide, there has been no other comprehensive data system on the market that compares,” said Dr. Lazzara. “Being able to truly understand our cost and care decisions will heighten the level of cost-effective patient care and optimize the overall efficiency for our entire healthcare system.”

ORHub’s advanced technology arms healthcare providers with a comprehensive understanding of all factors involved before engaging any component of a treatment plan.

“In this day in age, for the sake of optimum efficiency, data is a vital necessity,” stated ORHub CEO Colt Melby. “Dr. Lazzara is a trusted influencer in the healthcare community and we welcome his keen insights and the additional expertise he brings to achieving our company’s mission.”

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is a growth stage data analytics company on a mission to optimize the Business of Surgery through lean process improvement. As a Microsoft Silver Partner, ORHub leverages the Azure cloud to help customers unlock the power in their data captured in the OR. Surgical Spotlight® helps providers harness that data, identify millions of dollars in opportunities, and get leaders back to their primary focus: improving care, increasing patient access and reducing costs. A first-of-kind team building tool brings all stakeholders together with regular and accessible information. ORHub specializes in business intelligence for the operating room, built by professionals from the operating room.

Industry Statistics: The U.S. market continues to grow, with over 5,500 hospitals and 6,100 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) performing over 50 million medical procedures annually. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global healthcare analytics market will approach $50 billion by 2024 with a 5-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (“CAGR”) of 28.3% from 2019.

