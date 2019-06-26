B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) B2 Fighting Series to Acquire License and Expand and Hold MMA Fights in West Virginia

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) (“B2Digital”) B2Digital, www.b2digitalotc.com , announced today that its HRMMA Fight Group will be officially licensed on July 3rd, 2019, by the State of West Virginia Athletic Commission, to hold and operate fights in West Virginia, www.hrmma.com.

The B2 Fighting Series, owned by B2Digital Inc., will expand its operation in 2019 to include holding LIVE Events in West Virginia.

HRMMA has held 108 Live Events in cities across Kentucky and Ohio including fights in Lexington, Kentucky, a 2 ½ Hour drive from the capital city of Charleston of West Virginia. This makes it an easy to reach city for our team in Kentucky to expand into West Virginia for the B2 Fighting Series HRMMA Fight Group.

HRMMA CEO, Vanessa Higdon, will manage the expansion of the HRMMA Fight Group. The Company plans to start promoting immediately towards having its first fights in West Virginia in the Fall of 2019. Brandon "Hardrock" Higdon the current matchmaker for HRMMA will be the matchmaker. He will be working closely with fighters to match the fight cards for the upcoming events in West Virginia.

“This expansion like the one currently going on in Tennessee is the ongoing plan to expand the B2 Fighting Series into more states and build off our expanding number of events and further develop our relationships with the fighters. We look forward to adding these new locations to our growing and expanding schedule of events,” said Brandon Higdon, HRMMA MMA's Matchmaker.

“After successfully completing over 107 shows in Kentucky and Ohio and our upcoming planned expansion into Tennessee, I feel like we have put together an exciting group of cities for our fighters to show their skills in the HRMMA Cage in the B2 Fighting Series LIVE events in West Virginia. West Virginia has a great base of loyal MMA fans and we look forward to holding our first HRMMA B2 Fighting Series LIVE Event in West Virginia this fall,” said Vanessa Higdon, CEO of HRMMA MMA.

“A lot of planning has gone into expanding and growing the B2 Fighting Series business and increasing the number of LIVE Events that we are holding each year which will fuel our revenue growth. We have LIVE Events planned in 7 states this coming fall, including the HRMMA expansion into Tennessee and West Virginia. We have additional expansion planned into other states for 2019 and 2020,” said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital INC.

In other company news and events, although the Company and BTDG management does not consider the following as newsworthy events, the Company and BTDG management is providing this update to its fans, followers and shareholders. The Company has filed its financial results of its operations for the FY 2018-2019 through Q3. The company is pursuing its aspirations towards becoming a fully reporting company; as it takes its first steps towards reaching that objective with the goal of up listing to higher-level tiers of trading with OTC markets and working on becoming a full SEC Reporting Company. The company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and Events, the development of its B2FS Official Training Facility program along with the large audience it has created with the B2 Social Media Network “B2SN”. The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional Sports related companies and growing the current B2 Digital business.

The Company intends to release additional news and updates on a timely basis to its followers and shareholders.

About B2Digital, Incorporated

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, the Company is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service Live Event Sports Company. The Chairman and CEO of the company at the helm is Greg P. Bell. Capitalizing on the combination of his expertise, relationships and experience as well as his involvement with more than 40,000 LIVE events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2 Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports related companies to become a Premier Vertically Integrated LIVE Event Sports Company. B2's first strategy is to build an integrated Premier Development League for the MMA Mixed Martial Arts marketplace, which is a billion-dollar industry.

B2 Digital will be creating and developing Development League champions that will move on to the MMA Major Leagues from the B2 Fighting Series. In 2017 B2 started operating B2FS LIVE MMA Events and each year the top fighters will be invited to the yearly B2FS National Championship Live Event. B2 owns all rights for TV, Internet, Social Media, media, merchandising and trademarks and branding for the B2 Digital Companies. B2 has deployed its B2 Social Media Network digital distribution network for the B2 Fighting Series and has developed and deployed the Systems and Technologies for the operation of Social Media Marketing, Event Management, Digital Ticketing Sales, Digital Video Distribution, Digital Marketing, PPV, Fighter Management, Merchandise Sales, Brand Management and Financial Control Systems.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

G Thomas 813-961-3051 info@b2digitalotc.com

