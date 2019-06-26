Sensors Market Seeing Huge Growth by Vision of Historical and Future Outlook 2017 - 2025

Considering the regional trends of the sensors market, Asia-Pacific is projected to account for the largest market size. On the other hand, LAMEA is in the introductory phase in terms of adoption of sensors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sensors have penetrated in almost every industry vertical but have highest usage in consumer electronic products, followed by automotive and IT & telecom. Smartphones incorporate sensors such as accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and temperature detector, to keep a track on parameters and provide a centralized system for automatic control.

Increase in the trend of robotics in the production process is anticipated to boost the growth in the overall sensor market. There is an increase in the adoption of wearable devices for various purposes such as health trackers, heartbeat monitoring devices, and wearable fitness trackers. These devices incorporate various sensors, such as a speedometer, temperature detector, and accelerometer.

Factors such as advancement in sensors and rise in usage of smartphones and other electronics devices, advancements in automation sector, increase in demand for sensors in development of smart cities, and surge in IoT trends are expected to fuel the sensors market. However, incorporating the sensor in devices incurs extra value and reduces life of the device, which are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, surge in adoption of wearable devices and innovative application in the biomedical sector and rise in advancements in the automotive sector are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market globally.



The global sensors market size is segmented based on type, technology, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is further categorized into radar sensor, optical sensor, biosensor, touch sensor, image sensor, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, proximity & displacement sensor, level sensor, motion & position sensor, humidity sensor, accelerometer & speed sensor, and other sensors. The technology sub segment covered in this report include CMOS, MEMS, NEMS, and others. The end users discussed in this study are electronics, IT & telecommunication, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the report include STMicroelectronics, NXP semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Atmel Corporation, Texas instruments Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Controls International PLC., Sony Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc.

These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

