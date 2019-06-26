Inventory Benchmarking Vertical Sector Trends Report 2019: Focus on High Tech, Automotive, Retail, Pharmaceutical, Fashion and Consumer Goods Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inventory Benchmarking Vertical Sector Trends: A Critical Benchmark for Inventory Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A critical benchmark for inventory management. Inventory Benchmarking Vertical Sector Trends compares many of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers against key financial supply chain metrics.



In particular it:

Defines the key ratios available from financial disclosures

Conducts a by-industry vertical sector analysis of inventory management and benchmarking data for the high tech, automotive, retail, pharmaceutical, fashion and consumer goods industries

Examines the supply chain and inventory management strategies of selected blue chip companies with reference to these benchmarks

Where available, examines the different types of inventory held by these companies and how these have changed

Compares and contrasts the performance of these companies.

Inventory Benchmarking Vertical Sector Trends also includes exclusive access to an online data pack with interactive charts, tables and downloadable data.

Key questions the report answers

How are benchmarks calculated and what do they mean?

Why are lean inventory supply chains considered advantageous?

Are companies still focused on reducing inventory?

Which sectors and companies have highest and lowest days inventory?

How do you quantify improvements in the operational and financial performance of retailers and manufacturers?

Exclusive highlights

By-industry vertical sector analysis of inventory management and benchmarking data for the high tech, automotive, retail, pharmaceutical, fashion and consumer goods industries

Analysis of supply chain and inventory management strategies adopted by selected blue chip companies, and a comparison of the performance of these companies

Inventory management strategies and key trends within each vertical sector

Analysis of 'Inventory Turnover' and Days of Supply in Inventory'

This report is perfect for:

Business Development teams of LSPs

Global manufacturers and retailers

Banks and financial institutions

Supply chain managers and directors

Marketing managers

Knowledge managers

Investors

All C-level executives

Key Topics Covered:



Key Findings



1. Introduction

Supply Chain Management and Company Performance

The key benchmarks

Increasing inventory levels

Industry sector performance

Industry sector DSI progression

Cross-industry upper quintile DSI

Cross-industry lower quintile DSI

2. High Tech

2.1 High Tech: Consumer Electronics

Company DSI: Ten lowest

Most days added/reduced

Dell

Hewlett Packard

Lenovo

Apple

Selected company comparisons

Inventory metric comparisons

Conclusion

DSI Table

2.2 High Tech: Other

Inventory strategy overview: Contract Manufacturing

Inventory strategy overview: Semiconductors

Company DSI: Ten lowest

Sector DSI average progression

Most days added/reduced in past 10 years

Cisco

Jabil

Western Digital

DSI Table

3. Retail

Inventory trends - the impact of e-retail

Amazon

3.1 Retail: Department Stores

Average DSI

Most days added/reduced in past 10 years

John Lewis

Sears

Macy's

Nordstrom

DSI Table

3.2 Retail: Supermarkets

Introduction

Trends in DSI

Walmart

Marks & Spencer

Aldi

Tesco

Carrefour

DSI Table

Conclusion

4. Pharmaceutical

Inventory management in pharmaceuticals

Most days added/reduced in past 10 years

DSI meaning for the industry

Johnson & Johnson

GSK

Pfizer

Conclusion

DSI Table

5. Automotive

Inventory trend

Company DSI: Ten lowest

Toyota

Volkswagen

Ford

Tesla

Conclusion

DSI Table

6. Fashion

Inventory strategy overview

Inventory strategy overview - Fast Fashion

Inventory strategy overview - Luxury Brands

Company DSI: Ten lowest

Sector DSI Average progression

Most days added/reduced in past 10 years

Inditex

Adidas

Superdry

DSI Table

7. Consumer Goods

Inventory strategy overview

Ten lowest DSI

Most days added/reduced in past 10 years

Selected manufacturers

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Kimberley-Clark

Conclusion

DSI Table

Companies Mentioned



Adidas

Aldi

Amazon

Apple

Carrefour

Cisco

Dell

Ford

GSK

Hewlett Packard

Inditex

Jabil

John Lewis

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberley-Clark

Lenovo

Macy's

Marks & Spencer

Nordstrom

Pfizer

Procter & Gamble

Sears

Superdry

Tesco

Tesla

Toyota

Unilever

Volkswagen

Walmart

Western Digital

