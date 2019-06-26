PipelineDeals CRM Ranks #1 on G2’s Mid-Market Index Reports

PipelineDeals Achieves Top Mid-Market CRM Status on G2’s Leading Business Solutions Review Site

/EIN News/ --

Seattle, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PipelineDeals has been recognized by G2 as the number one mid-market CRM across its Summer 2019 Mid-Market Index Reports for CRM.

"Our customers are at the heart and soul of our business and that is why we value their feedback and why their voice is an essential step in helping us continue to innovate with our CRM software," said JP Werlin, CEO and Co-Founder of PipelineDeals. “Achieving the number one ranking across G2’s Mid-Market Index Reports for CRM is a testament to our dedication to our customers as well as offering the support and service they need to be successful and to sell smarter.”

PipelineDeals swept the following G2 Index Reports, earning the top position in each Index.

Mid-Market Relationship Index for CRM

Mid-Market Implementation Index for CRM

Mid-Market Usability Index for CRM

PipelineDeals also earned a spot as a High Performer in G2’s Mid-Market Grid Report. PipelineDeals achieved its leading rankings by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the CRM category on G2.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. “We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere.”



To download the G2 Mid-Market Index Reports, please visit: https://www.pipelinedeals.com/g2

About PipelineDeals CRM

Founded in 2006, PipelineDeals empowers sales teams across a breadth of industries to build game changing relationships. PipelineDeals is built around an easy-to-use and customizable user experience, sales focused features, and leading customer support and service. Today more than 18,000 users in 100 countries use PipelineDeals to gain visibility into their sales pipeline to accelerate opportunities and close more deals.

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, PipelineDeals has made the annual Inc. 5000 list since 2014, recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. For more information about PipelineDeals or to try a 14-day free trial, please visit http://www.pipelinedeals.com and engage with PipelineDeals on Twitter.

Marissa Heymeyer PipelineDeals 8667027303 marissa@pipelinedeals.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.