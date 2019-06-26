BioSyent Announces Withdrawal of Health Canada Submissions for Cardiovascular Products

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) announces that it has informed Health Canada that it will be withdrawing its New Drug Submissions for two cardiovascular products, subsequent to the Notice of Deficiency received from Health Canada earlier this year in respect of these submissions.



“In collaboration with our partner, we have decided to withdraw our regulatory submissions with Health Canada for the two cardiovascular products,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “While we are disappointed to take this step, given the issues raised by Health Canada, we consider it prudent to withdraw these submissions at this time. At present, we do not plan to pursue regulatory approval of these products any further.”

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 13,834,915 common shares issued and outstanding.

