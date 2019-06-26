Nebraska Furniture Mart and BEDGEAR® Extend Smart Home Technology to the Bedroom

Kansas City Royals Players Get Fit with BEDGEAR’s Award-Winning M3® Mattress

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BEDGEAR®, the Performance® brand of bedding, announces their expanded partnership with Nebraska Furniture Mart, the largest home furnishing store in North America selling furniture, appliances and electronics, bringing the M3® Launchpad, the world’s only modular mattress, to their Kansas City, Kansas location. The upgraded BEDGEAR Performance Sleep Shop® provides customers with a true integrative experience, centered on fitting each individual with 100% of their total sleep comfort with a personalized Performance pillow and the all-new M3 mattress. To commemorate the new Performance Sleep Shop, Kansas City Royals infielders Hunter Dozier and Whit Merrifield will get personally fit for their own BEDGEAR products and meet with fans.

The remodeled space is designed with an ultramodern look-and-feel, reimagining the previous shop, which was installed in 2016 and has since become a permanent fixture of Nebraska Furniture Mart’s mattress gallery. As the first store to feature BEDGEAR’s M3 mattress, the Kansas City location is accompanied by the latest in omnichannel retail technology, including a futuristic sleep pod that takes users on a journey to discover their personalized fit. Consumers can then self-navigate through the easy-to-use “Build Your Launchpad” M3 wall, to choose their Independent Suspension to create their personalized fit bed.



“With the debut of the M3 mattress and its accompanying interactive retail environment in Nebraska Furniture Mart, the major retailer and smart home destination for the Kansas City-area is now also the destination for smart bedding,” said Eugene Alletto, Founder and CEO of BEDGEAR. “The world has evolved and now, so has the bedding offering at Nebraska Furniture Mart. Together, we’re now able to elevate the customer experience through BEDGEAR’s proprietary fitting process anchored in next-level personalization available exclusively with the M3 mattress.”

Beyond the M3, consumers can shop a curated assortment of BEDGEAR’s breathable bedding. This includes airflow-enhancing sheets, mattress protectors and blankets, as well as multiple Performance pillow series that feature different sizes, fabric technologies and fills to suit different sleeping positions, body types and temperature preferences. The personalized fitting experience allows each shopper to select a Performance Sleep System® comprised of all BEDGEAR’s layers for an optimal sleep environment.

“Nebraska Furniture Mart has become the central one-stop-shop for the latest technological advances in the home and we’re proud to extend that offering to our mattress gallery with BEDGEAR’s M3 mattress,” said Irv Blumkin, Chairman and CEO of Nebraska Furniture Mart. “Over the past three years, the BEDGEAR Performance Sleep Shop has elevated our entire store experience, helping to cater to a younger and more active demographic and we’re thrilled to continue to serve that Kansas City consumer with BEDGEAR’s most up-to-date experience for years to come.”

Residents of the greater Kansas City area are invited to attend an event at Nebraska Furniture Mart located at 1601 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City, KS from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd for a chance to be one of the first to experience the M3. While there, guests will have the opportunity to meet with Kansas City Royals players Hunter Dozier and Whit Merrifield. The two will be available to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Coinciding with the meet-and-greet event, Nebraska Furniture Mart will also be running a July 4th holiday exclusive ‘Buy More, Save More’ sales event with incredible discounts on all BEDGEAR Performance products purchased in-store.

About Nebraska Furniture Mart

Nebraska Furniture Mart was founded by Rose Blumkin in 1937 in the basement of her husband’s pawn shop in Omaha, Neb. In 1983, investor Warren Buffett purchased a majority interest in NFM and made it part of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. Today, NFM is one of the nation’s largest home furnishings retailer, selling furniture, flooring, appliances and electronics. NFM currently has locations in Omaha, Neb., Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Kan. and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, which totals over 4.6 million square feet of retail and distribution space. For more information on Nebraska Furniture Mart, visit www.nfm.com.

About BEDGEAR® PERFORMANCE®

As the only brand of Performance® BEDGEAR® launched in 2009 with professional-grade bedding products designed to help Olympians and other career athletes prioritize sleep as part of their training regimens. In 2011, the company introduced personalized fit pillows and mattresses to consumers, touting a proprietary fitting process for 100% of each individual’s total sleep comfort, based on their sleep position and body frame. BEDGEAR is sought-after for their patented airflow layers, the world’s first moisture management fabric technologies, and personalized fit components, which create a more awake population. The brand has stayed true to its roots, becoming the choice of more than 15 professional and national sports teams and more than 200 individual athletes and opinion leaders, including the New York Road Runners, hosts of the world’s largest marathon, the TCS New York City Marathon. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR focuses their innovation on being additive to growing local community and maintaining strong specialty retailers. BEDGEAR’s products are sold in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and have earned more than 190 U.S. and worldwide patents and trademark registrations and pending applications. This thriving international presence has empowered BEDGEAR to grow beyond borders to a global footprint from which they’re fostering a vision of World Peace through commerce. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

