Biopesticides: Worldwide Market Forecasts & Projections to 2027 - Huge Growth in Bio-control Seed Treatment Solutions
The Global Biopesticides Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in adoption of bioherbicides in integrated weed control processes, huge growth in bio-control seed treatment solutions and providing customized services towards specific pests.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rise in Adoption of Bioherbicides in Integrated Weed Control Processes
3.1.2 Huge Growth in Bio-Control Seed Treatment Solutions
3.1.3 Providing Customized Services Towards Specific Pests
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Biopesticides Market, By Product
4.1 Biofungicide
4.1.1 Trichoderma Viride
4.1.2 Trichoderma Harzianum
4.2 Bioinsecticide
4.2.1 Beauveria Bassiana
4.2.2 Bacillus Thuringiensis
4.2.3 Metarhizium Anisopliae
4.2.4 Verticillium Lecani
4.2.5 Other Bioinsecticides
4.3 Bioherbicide
4.4 Bionematicides
4.4.1 Bacillus Firmus
4.4.2 Paecilomyces Lilacinus
4.4.3 Other Bionematicides
4.5 Other Products
5 Biopesticides Market, By Type
5.1 Predators
5.1.1 Nematodes
5.1.2 Bugs & Beetles
5.1.3 Parasites
5.2 Biochemical
5.3 Other Types
5.3.1 Protozoa
5.3.2 Pheromones
6 Biopesticides Market, By Crop Type
6.1 Grazing & Dry land
6.2 Orchards
6.3 Field Crops
7 Biopesticides Market, By Function
7.1 Induced Resistance
7.2 Antibiosis
7.3 Inhabitor
7.4 Parasitism
8 Biopesticides Market, By Crop Timeline
8.1 Seasonal Crops
8.2 Permanent Crops
8.3 Other Crops
9 Biopesticides Market, By Ingredient
9.1 Plant Pesticide
9.2 Microbial Pesticide
9.2.1 Fungal
9.2.2 Bacterial
9.2.3 Viral
9.2.4 Nematode
9.2.5 Other Microbial Pesticides
9.3 Biochemical Pesticide
9.4 Beneficial Insects
9.5 Biorational
9.5.1 Botanical
9.5.1.1 Insect Growth Regulators
9.5.1.2 Repellants
9.5.1.3 Plant Allelopathy
9.5.1.4 Feeding Detergents
9.5.1.5 Fungicidal Control
9.5.1.6 Pyrethrum
9.5.1.7 Induced Resistance
9.5.1.8 Confusants
9.5.1.9 Plant Growth Regulators
9.5.1.10 Essential Oil Based Biopesticides
9.5.1.11 Neem Based Biopesticides
9.5.2 Semichemicals
9.5.1.1 Allomones
9.5.1.2 Kairomones
9.5.1.3 Pheromones
9.6 Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIP)
10 Biopesticides Market, By Formation
10.1 Liquid Formulation
10.1.1 Soluble Liquid Concentrates
10.1.2 Suspension Concentrates
10.1.3 Emulsifiable Concentrates
10.2 Dry Formulation
10.2.1 Water-Dispersible Granules
10.2.2 Dry Granules
10.2.3 Wettable Powders
10.3 Powder Form
10.4 Other Formations
11 Biopesticides Market, By Mode of Application
11.1 Soil Treatment
11.2 Foliar Spray
11.3 Post-Harvest
11.4 Seed Treatment
11.5 Soil Spray
11.6 On Farm Application
12 Biopesticides Market, By Application
12.1 Cereals & Grains
12.1.1 Wheat
12.1.2 Corn
12.1.3 Rice
12.1.4 Other Cereals & Grains
12.2 Fruits, Vegetables and Nuts
12.2.1 Leafy Vegetables
12.2.2 Pome Fruits
12.2.3 Root & Tuber Vegetables
12.2.4 Sugarcane
12.2.5 Berries
12.2.6 Citrus Fruits
12.2.7 Other Fruits, Vegetables and Nuts
12.3 Oilseeds & Pulses
12.3.1 Sunflower
12.3.2 Soybean
12.3.3 Other Oilseeds & Pulses
12.4 Nurseries
12.5 Other Applications
12.5.1 Cotton
12.5.2 Turf
13 Biopesticides Market, By Geography
13.1 North America
13.1 US
13.2 Canada
13.3 Mexico
13.2 Europe
13.2.1 France
13.2.2 Germany
13.2.3 Italy
13.2.4 Spain
13.2.5 UK
13.2.6 Rest of Europe
13.3 Asia Pacific
13.3.1 China
13.3.2 Japan
13.3.3 India
13.3.4 Australia
13.3.5 New Zealand
13.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.4 Middle East
13.4.1 Saudi Arabia
13.4.2 UAE
13.4.3 Rest of Middle East
13.5 Latin America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Rest of Latin America
13.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
13.6.1 South Africa
13.6.2 Others
14 Key Player Activities
14.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
14.3 Product Launch & Expansions
14.4 Other Activities
15 Leading Companies
15.1 BASF
15.2 UPL Ltd.
15.3 Valent BioSciences
15.4 Syngenta AG
15.5 Stockton Group
15.6 Bayer Cropscience
15.7 Koppert B.V.
15.8 Isagro
15.9 FMC Corporation
15.10 Marrone Bio Innovations
15.11 Certis
15.12 Bioworks
15.13 DuPont
15.14 Novozymes Biologicals
15.15 International Pannacea Ltd.
15.16 Monsanto
