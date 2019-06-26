Ludlow Research Updates Opinion on LRSV to a 'speculative' short - term valuation of $0.06 to $0.10 per share. Based on Launch of CBD Petcare Products Online, Pending Launch of Pet CBD Water

/EIN News/ -- KINGTON, United Kingdom, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc (OTC: LRSV), a company providing cannabidiol (CBD) products especially tailored for pets, announces an updated research opinion on the company is now available for download.



Report Highlights



-Online Launch of Pet CBD Oil for Cats, Dogs, Horses



-Pending Launch of LYNKS CBD Pet Water in Early Q3 2019



-States to Legalize CBD Infused Beverages, Food, Cosmetics



-High Investor Demand in PetCare Opportunities



-Little to No Debt on Balance Sheet



For these reasons Ludlow Research has updated its opinion on Link Reservations (LRSV) based on recent online sales launch of CBD oil for pets, pending launch of CBD water in early Q3 2019, low debt on balance sheet, more attractive valuations within CBD stock sector, and prospects of states legalizing CBD infusion into food, beverages, and cosmetics.



To download the full report, risks, and disclosures on this company please visit https://ludlowresearch.com/reports



Purchase Online



LinkResPet CBD oil can now be purchased online at www.linkrespet.com/shop/



About LinkResPet and Link Reservations Inc.

LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc (OTC: LRSV), is CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, Link Reservations Inc is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, LinkResPet products can be found online on: www.linkrespet.com



Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/res_pet

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.



LinkResPet/Link Reservations Inc.

61 Bridge Street

Kington

Herefordshire HR5 3DJ

United Kingdom

www.linkrespet.com

+44 330 808 0897

info@linkreservationsinc.com



